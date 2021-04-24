TARBORO — Tarboro stood in the way and shut the door again.
Closed the blinds and turned off the lights, too.
The Vikings didn't allow a point in the second half of their 63-21 home victory over Edenton Holmes on Friday in the second round of the Class 1-AA playoffs. Tarboro has now reached the regional final for the fourth consecutive season.
It was also the fourth time in as many seasons that Tarboro has eliminated the Aces in the playoffs.
With the win, Tarboro advances to play Louisburg in the regional round. The second-seeded Warriors defeated East Carteret 42-22.
Travis Johnson led the way for the top-seeded Vikings with a game-high three rushing touchdowns. He kicked off the scoring when he accounted for the game’s opening touchdown on a 1-yard plunge.
Teammate Tobias Joyner pushed the Tarboro lead to 13-0 when he ran in from 20 yards out. It wasn’t until midway through the third quarter that Edenton Holmes found the endzone, and the Aces did so with the first of two long rushing touchdowns.
Fred Drew scored his team’s first points when he ran 79 yards for a touchdown to make it 13-7.
Micah Taylor put Tarboro ahead by two touchdowns at 21-7 with a 10-yard run and 2-point conversion from the team’s leading rusher entering the game in Jalen Razor. Johnson then scored his second touchdown early in the second quarter to give the Vikings a 28-7.
But the Aces weren’t out, and quickly found their way back into the game with a pair of quick scores. They showed they weren’t finished with long touchdown runs as Teddy Wilson scored from 72 yards out to cut their deficit to 28-14. The Aces then took to the air and cut the deficit to just one score when TyShiem Harris hauled in a 10-yard touchdown pass.
That brought the Aces within 28-21 midway through the second quarter, and with back-to-back touchdowns they were making a run at the defending East champions.
Then Tarboro poured points in a hurry and put the game away. Three quick touchdowns before the end of the first half ended any threat of a comeback as the Vikings buried the Aces in rushing scores.
Johnson scored his third touchdown of the first half, before Jamal Armfield and Jordan Williams each added rushing scores to push the lead to 49-21 at halftime.
Williams scored his second rushing touchdown of the game on a 10-yard run late in the third quarter, followed by Joyner scoring his second touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter. Joyner’s 31-yard run and Layton Dupree extra-point capped the scoring at 63-21.