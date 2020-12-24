The region had its share of student-athletes who signed to continue their athletic careers at NCAA Division I programs this year.
The feat is the No. 7 sports story of 2020.
Although Camden County’s Hailey Bunting had her senior season in softball end abruptly this spring because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, her body of work during the previous three seasons was enough for Charleston Southern University to offer Bunting a scholarship.
Bunting signed to join the Buccaneers March 12.
Bunting, a former Albemarle Athletic Conference Player of the Year and all-conference team selection, helped the Bruins win the 2019 North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A East Regional championship.
Bunting and the Bruins finished as the state runner-up in Class 1A in 2019.
On Nov. 11, Currituck County’s Merritt Woodson signed to join the East Carolina University women’s volleyball program.
During her high school volleyball career, Woodson has been the Northeastern Coastal Conference Player of the Year and all-conference team selection.
In 2018, Woodson was an important contributor for the Currituck team that won the NCHSAA Class 2A state championship.
Although COVID-19 altered the 2020 volleyball season, Woodson and the Knights have clinched the 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference championship and are set to play in the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs in January.
First Flight’s Katherine Schuster, Tyler Sylvia and Lauren Montgomery were other area athletes who earned scholarships to play at NCAA Division I schools in 2020.
Schuster, a three-time NCHSAA Class 1A/2A state champion in girls’ golf, signed to join the Clemson University women’s golf team on Nov. 11.
Sylvia, a standout men’s distance runner, signed to join the East Carolina track and field team, while Montgomery signed to join the University of Mississippi women’s soccer team Nov. 11.