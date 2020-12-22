Every four years, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association goes through a realignment process that reflects changes in student population among its member schools.
The ongoing realignment process is the No. 10 sports story of 2020.
On Dec. 4, the NCHSAA released the proposed realign classifications for member schools.
Member schools are spread across four classifications with the largest school populations placed in Class 4A and the smallest populations in Class 1A.
Some of the notable changes among NCHSAA member schools in The Daily Advance coverage area includes Currituck County moving from Class 2A to Class 3A with both Camden County and John A. Holmes in Edenton moving from Class 1A to Class 2A.
Among regional schools, First Flight moves from 2A to 3A, Manteo moves from Class 1A to Class 2A, and Bertie County moves from Class 2A to Class 1A.
On Dec. 10, the association released its first draft of conference realignment across its four classifications.
In a proposed new Class 1A conference, it would include Bertie County, Gates County, Perquimans County, Riverside-Martin in Williamston, South Creek in Robersonville and Washington County high schools.
The current 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference (2017-21) includes Camden, Edenton, Gates, Manteo, Perquimans and Washington County high schools.
Another proposed Class 1A conference with regional schools includes Bear Grass Charter, Cape Hatteras, Columbia, Mattamuskeet and Ocracoke high schools.
The current 1A Atlantic 5 Conference (2018-21) includes Bear Grass Charter, Cape Hatteras, Columbia, Mattamuskeet and Ocracoke high schools.
The conference previously had six schools with Creswell High School as the sixth member.
After the 2017-18 academic year, the Washington County Schools District consolidated Creswell with Plymouth High School to create Washington County High School.
In a proposed new Class 2A/Class 3A conference, it would include Camden County (2A), Hertford County (2A), John A. Holmes (2A), Manteo (2A), Northeastern (2A), Pasquotank County (2A), Currituck County (3A) and First Flight (3A) high schools.
The current 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference (2017-21) includes Bertie, Currituck, First Flight, Hertford County, Northeastern and Pasquotank.
All schools in the proposed conferences involving area member schools would be placed in the NCHSAA’s East region.
The NCHSAA plans to complete the realignment process in spring 2021 with the first season of a new four-season cycle set to begin in August 2021.