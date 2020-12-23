The area had notable leadership changes in high school sports during the past year.
The movement is the No. 9 sports story of 2020.
Robert Woodley was involved in area athletics for decades.
In April, Woodley stepped down as head varsity boys’ basketball coach at John A. Holmes High School.
According to an April article in The Chowan Herald, Woodley’s overall record is 523-345 with 37 years of being a head boys’ basketball coach – the last four spent at JAHHS.
Last season, Woodley secured his 500th career win as a varsity boys’ basketball coach.
Woodley had coached varsity boys’ basketball previously in Edenton along with stops at Pasquotank County, Virginia Beach, Virginia’s Princess Anne and Currituck County high schools.
Woodley is a two-time coach of the year in North Carolina and was an athletic director during his career.
“I give the credit for the wins to all of the great players that I had the opportunity to coach,” Woodley said in April. “I thank them for allowing me to go along for the ride.”
Holmes named Woodley’s assistant coach Matt Goetsch as the head coach.
Along with being Woodley’s assistant coach in recent seasons, Goetsch also served as Edenton’s junior varsity head basketball coach.
Goetsch led the junior varsity team to seven conference championships during the past eight seasons.
Goetsch is set to lead the varsity team in January 2021.
Another coaching change in April occurred in volleyball as Currituck County High School announced Chris Ferretti as the head coach of the program.
He replaced Doug Towle, who accepted a position with the Prince William County Public Schools district in Virginia.
Towle led the Currituck varsity team for three seasons.
That included the 2018 season in which Currituck won the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A state championship.
Ferretti served as an assistant coach with Towle during the three seasons.
In his first season leading the Knights varsity team in 2020-21, Ferretti led Currituck to the outright conference championship.
Currituck (8-2, 5-0 NCC) ends its regular season Jan. 7, 2021 at league rival First Flight.
In July, Northeastern High School athletic director Duncan Moore retired from his position.
During his 33 years at Northeastern, Moore was also a teacher and a coach.
This fall, Northeastern boys’ basketball coach Ronald Nixon was selected to become Northeastern’s athletic director.