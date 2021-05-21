BARCO — A group of Currituck County High School student-athletes are set to continue to play sports at the college level.
Their success was recognized during a signing ceremony Thursday afternoon at Currituck County High School.
Marley Renner will join the Salisbury University women’s tennis team, Hailee Reinke will join the University of North Carolina at Wilmington women’s cross country team, while Traveon Powell will join the East Carolina University football team.
According to Currituck, Reinke’s position with UNCW is pending on scholarship availability, while Powell will join the ECU football program as a walk-on.
The COVID-19 pandemic allows impacted student-athletes currently on NCAA college athletic teams to gain an additional year of eligibility to compete.
Renner is in her third season as a member of the Currituck girls tennis team.
“Ever since I joined the tennis team my sophomore year, my goal was to play college tennis and to sign with a team,” Renner said. “That dream came true.”
During the signing ceremony, Currituck tennis coach Vic Ramsey noted Renner began playing tennis in elementary school at local clinics.
Renner attended J.P. Knapp Early College High School during her freshman year. Knapp does not sponsor athletics.
In order for Renner to compete in high school tennis, she had to attend Currituck County High School.
Renner’s desire to play tennis won out.
“I missed tennis a lot,” Renner said. “I definitely missed the sports concept.”
She also credited swimming for keeping her active.
As a junior in 2019, Renner was an all-Northeastern Coastal Conference first team all-conference selection and qualified to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A Individual East regional tournament in singles.
Ramsey credits Renner for being Currituck’s top player in singles and doubles this season.
The coach also praised Renner for her work ethic and commitment to tennis.
Ramsey noted the time Renner has invested to become a better tennis player along with having a personal tennis coach away from school.
In the classroom, Renner is just as successful as she has an over 3.80 GPA.
Following Wednesday’s win against Northeastern, Renner has a 5-0 record in No. 1 singles with a 4-0 record in No. 1 doubles with partner McKenna Sweeney.
The relationships Renner has formed through tennis mean just as much as her on-court success.
“My teammates are definitely positive and pick me up if I am behind in a match,” she said.
She acknowledged she appreciates the support from her teammates, which helps her rally back to win.
Renner has the Knights in first place in the conference with a few weeks remaining in the season.
“My goal is to go to regionals and states,” she said. “I think I can make that happen.”
The Salisbury University women’s tennis team is an NCAA Division III program in Salisbury, Maryland.
Reinke also established herself as a standout athlete during her sophomore year at Currituck.
In three seasons competing in cross country, Reinke earned all-conference selections in all three years.
This winter, Reinke was the only Currituck athlete to compete in the NCHSAA 2A State Championship meet.
Earning the opportunity to run at UNC-Wilmington, an NCAA Division I program, is fulfilling for Reinke.
“I started running in eighth grade and I never expected to be where I am now today and to potentially run in college,” she said.
Reinke said that she liked UNC-Wilmington’s campus and appreciated the fact the university concentrates on its running program.
“I’m really excited to see what I can do under their coaching,” Reinke said.
Reinke loved competing at Currituck.
“That’s one of the best decisions I ever made is continuing my running program here,” she said. “I’m really thankful for what I have learned and how it has made me a better person and an athlete.”
Currituck co-track and field coach Anita Rubino-Thomas noted during the ceremony that when Reinke joined the program as a sophomore, Reinke brought dedication and talent that passed the coaching staff’s expectations.
Rubino-Thomas credited Reinke for leading with grace and dedication as a team captain and noted Reinke will be missed, but will do great at UNCW.
Powell was a four-year member of the Currituck football team and was recognized as an all-conference performer. He also played basketball and baseball at Currituck.
Powell acknowledged he can’t wait to show ECU, an NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (Division I) program, what they are receiving.
Powell added he always wanted to go to East Carolina before the opportunity to join the football team.
“That’s where I want to be,” he said. “That’s where I’m happy.” He added he didn’t want to make a decision on another school where he might not enjoy the experience after four years.
A key factor for Powell going to Greenville is the academic scholarship that will help him attend the university.
Powell said he loved his time playing football at Currituck. He was appreciative of the support from the Currituck community.
Currituck football coach Paul Bossi said during the ceremony that Powell was one of the best players he has coached since taking over the program in 2018.
The coach gave a lot of the credit of the Knights’ success in recent years to Powell being on the field.
Away from the field, Bossi praised Powell for being a respectful young man and expects Powell will be successful in life.