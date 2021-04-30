Due to the tension in Elizabeth City following the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21 by a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputy, sporting events involving area high schools have been altered.
According to Pasquotank County High School’s MaxPreps.com page, Monday’s softball game between Pasquotank and host Bertie County was canceled.
The First Flight at Pasquotank softball game scheduled for Friday, April 23 was a forfeit win to First Flight, while the Pasquotank at First Flight girls soccer game on Thursday, April 22 was a forfeit win to First Flight.
The Panthers were also scheduled to host Currituck County in a match Monday.
The Northeastern girls soccer team has not entered results to MaxPreps since April 20 and had matches remaining against Cape Hatteras (April 22) and Pasquotank (Wednesday).
Camden County High School rescheduled Monday’s home soccer match against Perquimans at Camden Community Park along with Tuesday’s softball game against visiting Perquimans to Thursday afternoon.
The City of Elizabeth City has enacted an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.
GIRLS SOCCER
First Fight 3, Currituck 1: The Nighthawks (10-0, 6-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Knights (7-2, 3-2 NCC) in a league match Wednesday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
With the win, First Flight secured the outright conference championship and a berth in the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.
According to MaxPreps.com, First Flight’s Mia Albright, Hadley Hedges and Lexi Foster each scored a goal, while First Flight goalkeeper Chloe Wienert made one save in the win.
John A. Holmes 4, Perquimans 0: The Aces (11-2, 4-2 Albemarle Athletic Conference defeated the Pirates (4-7, 1-4 AAC) in a league match Wednesday at Perquimans County Parks and Recreation soccer field in Hertford.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes’ Bailey Rinehart scored three goals, Carson Ray scored a goal, Sydney Spear had an assist, while goalkeeper Amanda Turner made seven saves to secure the win.