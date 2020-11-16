RALEIGH — The Victory Christian boys’ basketball team lost to Friendship Christian 59-48 Friday at Friendship Christian.
Gavin Swimme led Victory Christian with 20 points, Ethan Meads followed with 16 points, Kaden Harris scored nine points, Landon Phillips posted two points and Phillip Keeter had a point in the game.
Swimme added four assists, five rebounds and three steals, Harris had 10 rebounds and two assists, Meads had six rebounds and Keeter posted five rebounds.
Joshua Cartwright added eight rebounds and a steal, Peyton Fisher had two rebounds and a steal, while Gavin Koon had a rebound for Victory Christian.
Dylan Tahtinen led Friendship Christian — an NCISAA Class 2A program — with 19 points, while John McGee and Jack Patterson scored 11 points each.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Friendship Christian 54, Victory Christian 24: Victory Christian lost the contest Friday on the road.
Jessica Van Essendelft led Victory Christian with nine points, Taylor Moore followed with seven points, Ashlynn Brown scored three points, Morgan Siedenburg and Courtney Swimme scored two points each and Adison Pharr scored a point.
Teja Harrison led Friendship Christian with 25 points, while Demya Chisholm added 11 points in the win.