The Victory Christian School boys’ basketball team defeated Ahoskie Christian 62-56 in a league contest Friday at Victory Christian School.
Kaden Harris led Victory Christian (10-5, 4-0 North Carolina Christian North) with 21 points, two assists, two blocked shots and 13 rebounds, Gavin Swimme followed with 18 points, four assists, nine rebounds and four steals.
Ethan Meads scored nine points with a blocked shot and four rebounds, Joshua Cartwright had six points, six rebounds and three steals, Christopher Barclift had five points, three assists, five rebounds and a steal, while Chris Lester scored three points with a blocked shot and four rebounds in the win.
Colin Daughtery led Ahoskie Christian (5-10, 3-3 NC Christian North) with 15 points, while Trent Saunders scored 13 points.
Perquimans 61, Camden 44: Perquimans County defeated Camden County Friday night at Perquimans County High School.
Amarion Hunter led Perquimans (6-1, 3-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) in the rivalry game with 22 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, EJ Gatling followed with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Kameron Hall posted 11 points, six rebounds and four assists, Antwan Harris had nine points and three rebounds, while Nasir Parker posted four points and seven rebounds in the victory.
Charlie Pippen led Camden (4-4, 1-2 AAC) with 16 points and five rebounds, Andre Barnett added 10 points, two rebounds and three steals.
Isaiah Hill posted nine points and four rebounds, Dasani Parker had seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and two points, Carl Wallis scored three points, while Jaden Clark and Jayden Walton scored two points each.
John A. Holmes 76, Manteo 56: The Aces (7-1, 3-0 AAC) defeated Manteo (0-7, 0-4 AAC) in a league game Friday night at Manteo High School.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Perquimans 40, Camden 16: The Pirates defeated the Bruins in an Albemarle Athletic Conference game Friday night at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
The Pirates (2-2, 1-0 AAC) were led in the rivalry game by Jada Modlin who had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals, Asha Elliott, Belle Pierce, and Gnasia Moore added five points each, while Carly Elliott posted six points and seven rebounds in the win.
Janay Cordy led Camden (0-8, 0-3 AAC) with seven points, six rebounds, three steals and a block, Peyton Carver followed with six points, three rebounds and a steal, Keeley Williams scored three points with six rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal, Emily Graham had two rebounds and a blocked shot, while Caroline Pait registered one blocked shot.
John A. Holmes 39, Manteo 35: Edenton (4-2, 3-0 AAC) secured the road conference win against Manteo (1-4, 1-1 AAC) Friday at Manteo High School.
Kyla Mallory led Manteo with 11 points, Jillian Leary followed with 10 points, Erica Bailey scored nine points and Brianna Fordham scored five points.
Ahoskie Christian 46, Victory Christian 39: Victory Christian lost the conference game to Ahoskie Christian Friday at Victory Christian School.
Taylor Moore led Victory Christian (8-2, 2-1 North Carolina Christian North) with 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots, Jessica Van Essendelft followed with 12 points, four rebounds and a steal.
Courtney Swimme scored three points with five assists, four rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal, Marlee Johnson scored two points with two rebounds, Olivia Cansler had an assist, and two rebounds for Victory Christian.
Kaylee Jones and Madison Blowe led Ahoskie Christian (11-1, 4-0 NC Christian North) with 17 points each, Morgan Wadsworth followed with 10 points and Calynn Wallace scored two points.