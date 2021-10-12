The Rock Church Lions boys soccer team defeated the Victory Christian School Eagles soccer team 6-2 on Monday evening.
The game started with the Eagles having possession of the ball for the majority of the first half. In the 10th minute, Rock Church junior DJ Dillon was able to counter the Eagles attack by traveling into the box, and scoring the first goal of the game to give the Lions a 1-0 lead. A few minutes later in the 23rd minute, Dillon had a chance for another goal when the Lions were awarded a penalty kick due to a handball in the box against Victory. The penalty kick hit the crossbar, and kept the Lions lead at one.
The 32nd minute saw Victory Christian senior Ryan Williams score an equalizing goal, tying the game at 1-1. The Lions would not go down quietly, scoring two goals by DJ Dillon within the next six minutes to give the Lions a 3-1 lead into half, along with a hat trick for Dillon.
The start of the second half was rather quiet, headlined by another missed PK for the Lions in the 59th minute. However, goals would begin to pour in, with four total goals in the last 12 minutes of the match. Victory senior Connor Young scored the final goal of the game in the 79th minute to bring the score to 6-2, in favor of the Lions.
Currituck 1, Camden 0: The Knights (4-5-1, 3-4-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Bruins (6-6, 2-6 NCC) in a league match Monday at Camden Community Park in Camden.
Northeastern 2, John A. Holmes 0: The Eagles (10-3-1, 5-2-1 NCC) defeated the host Aces (3-9, 0-7 NCC) in a league match Monday.
First Flight 5, Manteo 1: The Nighthawks (8-1-1, 7-0-1 NCC) defeated their rivals in Manteo (7-3-1, 6-2-1 NCC) in a conference match Monday at Manteo High School in Manteo.
According to MaxPreps.com, First Flight’s Dominic Marino and Hugo Sanchez each scored a goal with an assist, Colin Byard, Curren Breiholz and Trent Sylvia each scored a goal.
Connor Gross, Dylan Rich and Phoenix Wooten each tallied an assist for First Flight.
First Flight goalkeeper Ben Stamp made three saves on four shots on goal, while fellow goalkeeper made five saves on five shots on goal.
Manteo’s Aiden Braswell scored a goal, Damien Rivera added an assist, while goalkeeper Cody Weaver made five saves on 10 shots on goal.
Perquimans 3, Gates 2: The Pirates (5-3, 2-0 Four Rivers Conference) defeated the Red Barons (4-9, 1-2 FRC) in a conference match Monday at Gates County High School in Gatesville.
Perquimans was led by Tony Riddick and his goal with an assist, Colin Tibbs and Tre Griffin each had a goal, while William Lawrence posted an assist in the win.
Perquimans head coach Michael Castle noted he was happy to come out with the victory and the Pirates played hard the second half. Perquimans scored two goals in the last 15 minutes to get the win.
The Perquimans coach added the Pirates had a lot of obstacles to overcome to earn the win and Gates is a much improved team from last season.
Rylan White scored a goal, while Charles Ross had a goal with an assist for Gates.
GIRLS TENNIS
The Northeastern Coastal Conference hosted a Class 2A East Regional Individual qualifier tournament at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton on Monday.
The conference played to qualify three participants in singles and three participants in doubles from the four 2A teams in the Northeastern Coastal Conference.
Qualifiers in singles: Ellie Spear (Edenton), Chloe Redd (Northeastern) and Jada Simpson (Northeastern).
Qualifiers in doubles: Sydney Spear/Bailey Rinehart (Edenton), Zoe Pureza/Jessica Carter (Northeastern), and Olivia Hare/Molly Harvill (Edenton).
The NCHSAA 2A East regional tournament will be held in Snow Hill, N.C. on October 23rd and 24th.
NCC tournament: Because of inclement weather, the Northeastern Coastal Conference individual tournament scheduled for Tuesday was postponed until Wednesday at Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City.
Currituck County, First Flight, Hertford County, John A. Holmes, Manteo and Northeastern are expected to have athletes compete in the tournament.