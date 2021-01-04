The Victory Christian School basketball teams placed at the Eagles Classic basketball tournaments Saturday at Victory Christian School in Elizabeth City.
The two-day tournaments were contested Friday and Saturday.
The Victory Christian girls’ basketball team defeated Mount Calvary 38-22 in the girls’ tournament championship game Saturday afternoon.
Taylor Moore led Victory Christian (7-1) with 17 points and nine rebounds, Jessica Van Essendelft added 13 points, two assists, seven rebounds and two steals, Courtney Swimme posted five points, five assists, six blocked shots, 12 rebounds and seven steals.
Olivia Cansler scored two points with an assist, a rebound and a steal, while Morgan Sidenburg scored a point with six rebounds.
Adison Pharr added two rebounds and three steals, Shelby Sweeney had a rebound, Marlee Johnson had a rebound, Brea Brewer had three rebounds, Allison Bateman had a rebound and Ronni Sweeney had a rebound in the victory.
Victoria Rice of Mount Calvary (3-6), located in Hookerton, scored 13 points.
Victory Christian’s Swimme was named the girls’ tournament most valuable player, while Moore and Van Essendelft joined Swimme on the all-tournament girls’ team.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
The Victory Christian boys’ basketball team lost to Tabernacle Baptist (Va.) 71-64 in the boys’ tournament championship game Saturday afternoon.
Kaden Harris paced Victory Christian (6-5) with 21 points with three rebounds and a steal.
Gavin Swimme followed with 16 points, seven assists, two blocked shots, six rebounds and five steals. Chris Lester posted 11 points, two assists, three blocked shots, eight rebounds and two steals, Ethan Meads had eight points with seven rebounds and a steal, while Joshua Cartwright posted eight points with two steals.
Chris Barclift added two assists and seven rebounds in the contest.
Tabernacle Baptist Academy (6-1) — located in Virginia Beach, Virginia — was led by Trey Lober who scored a game-high 22 points, while teammates Austin Bowman scored 21 points and Jake Dudley scored 17 points in the win.
Harris and Swimme were named to the Eagles Classic all-tournament boys’ team.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Girls-Victory Christian 35, Heritage 14: The Eagles defeated the Patriots in an opening-round game of the girls’ tournament Friday.
The win helped Victory Christian advance to the girls’ tournament championship game.
Jessica Van Essendelft led Victory Christian with 15 points, two rebounds and two steals, Courtney Swimme followed with nine points, an assist, 10 rebounds and three steals, Taylor Moore scored six points, two assists, nine rebounds and four steals.
Morgan Siedenburg scored three points, with three steals, two rebounds and an assist, Adison Pharr posted two points, two steals and a rebound.
Olivia Cansler had two rebounds with a steal, Shelby Sweeney, Ronni Sweeney, Larissa Beaumont and Allison Bateman had one rebound each, while Brea Brewer had a rebound with a steal in the win.
Cheyenne Anderson led Heritage, located in Zebulon, with five points.
Boys-Victory Christian 53, Suffolk Christian Academy (Va.) 31: The Eagles defeated the Knights in an opening-round game of the boys’ tournament Friday.
Kaden Harris led Victory Christian with 17 points, three assists, a blocked shot, eight rebounds and two steals.
Gavin Swimme and Chris Lester scored 13 points each. Swimme added four assists, four blocked shots, three rebounds and two steals.
Lester posted an assist, two blocked shots, 10 rebounds and two steals. Ethan Meads scored six points with three assists, three rebounds and two steals. Joshua Cartwright and Chris Barclift scored two points each.
Barclift added five rebounds and four steals, Cartwright had an assist, two rebounds and two steals, Peyton Fisher had one assist, while Phillip Keeter had one rebound in the win.
Serjyhson Mouche led Suffolk Christian with 14 points.
Boys-Victory Christian 44, TEACH (Va.) 42: The Eagles defeated TEACH in the semifinal round of the Eagles Classic boys’ tournament Friday.
Gavin Swimme led Victory Christian with 25 points, four assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Kaden Harris followed with 12 points, an assist, four rebounds and two steals.
Ethan Meads had six points, eight rebounds and a steal, while Chris Lester scored a point with 10 rebounds.
Chris Barclift posted an assist and five rebounds, while Joshua Cartwright had two assists, two rebounds and two steals in the win.
Ryan Ange led TEACH (Va.) — located in Virginia Beach, Virginia — with 20 points.