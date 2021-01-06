CHESAPEAKE Va. — The Victory Christian boys’ basketball team defeated Great Hope Baptist 57-41 Monday at Great Hope Baptist.
Gavin Swimme led Victory Christian with 22 points, five assists, seven blocked shots, four rebounds and seven steals.
Kaden Harris followed with 14 points, an assist, two blocked shots, four rebounds and three steals, Ethan Meads had eight points and five rebounds.
Chris Lester scored six points with three blocks, 12 rebounds and a steal, Joshua Cartwright had five points, five rebounds and two steals, while Christopher Barclift had two points, an assist, a block, three rebounds and three steals in the win.
Joe Botrell led Great Hope Baptist with 12 points.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Victory Christian 48, Great Hope Baptist 29: Victory Christian secured the road win Monday.
Jessica Van Essendelft led Victory Christian with 16 points, two assists, and five rebounds.
Taylor Moore followed with 15 points, two assists, eight rebounds and five steals, Courtney Swimme had 14 points, six assists, three blocked shots, five rebounds and three steals.
Adison Pharr scored two points with three rebounds and a steal, Morgan Siedenburg scored a point.
Olivia Cansler had a steal, Shelby Sweeney had two rebounds, Marlee Johnson had three rebounds, Brea Brewer had a blocked shot and a rebound, Ronni Sweeney had two rebounds and Allison Bateman had one rebound in the win.
Caylee Christensen led Great Hope Baptist with 14 points.