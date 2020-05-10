Morgan Brock left her mark on the Victory Christian School girls’ basketball program.
As a multi-year starter on the varsity basketball team, she helped the Eagles secure multiple victories.
She now takes her talents to the college level.
Brock signed to continue her basketball career at Mid-Atlantic Christian University on Thursday during a signing ceremony at Victory Christian School.
“I’m really thankful because I didn’t think that I would be able to play after high school,” Brock said. “I’ve been playing basketball since I was in the sixth grade, so I am really thankful that I am able to play four more years.”
Brock leaves Victory Christian as the second all-time scorer in the history of the girls’ basketball program with 1,197 points.
“It’s great,” Brock said of scoring over 1,000 career points.
Brock added that she wasn’t aware that she had scored more than 1,000 points until her career stats were added after the season.
She was honored after the season by being selected to the 2019-20 NCCAA North Division all-state team.
Brock noted that what she enjoys about playing basketball was being on a team, while getting to know and work with others on the court.
Brock, who is a guard, acknowledged that she enjoys playing guard because it is a position where you have to be aggressive and have the responsibility to score points.
“It’s all really fun,” she said.
Brock was the only senior on the team during the 2019-20 season.
She acknowledged that being the lone senior was different from previous seasons as she was the only player that had a leadership position on the team.
Brock joins the MACU women’s basketball program that had a 6-20 overall record during the 2019-20 season.
“I really liked that it’s close to home,” Brock said of MACU.
She added she was told that the MACU program is similar to Victory Christian.
“I’m really glad that she gets to play four more years,” Victory Christian girls’ basketball head coach Dan Moore said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun for her.”
Moore coached Brock since she started playing the sport in the sixth grade.
“She was willing to work, especially very early on,” Moore said.
Moore noted that as a high school freshman in 2017, Brock was a facilitator on the Victory Christian team that won a conference championship.
Although she wasn’t the top player on the team at the time, Moore noted that Brock worked to improve.
Moore noted that Brock’s hard work to improve her shooting was noticed by older players on the team.
Brock’s efforts to improve led to other teammates joining her in offseason shooting sessions.
According to Moore, Brock shot over 100,000 documented shots during a five-month stretch between her eighth grade and ninth grade years.
Brock will apply the same work ethic in the classroom at MACU as she plans to study biopsychology.
Her ultimate goal is to secure a career in physical therapy.
“I’ve always loved the medical field,” Brock said. “I love studying the human body and I want to help people.”
Moore said MACU is getting a natural leader in Brock.
“She’s very independent. She’s going to be a good student. She’s going to be a great fit,” Moore said. “She’s going to be a team player.”