A Victory Christian boys’ basketball player secured a scoring milestone Saturday.
Gavin Swimme scored his 1,000th career point at the NCCAA tournament last weekend.
Swimme, a senior guard, scored 479 points while posting 112 assists and 105 steals during the 2020-21 boys’ basketball season.
Swimme helped the Eagles secure a 14-11 overall record and a second place finish in the North Carolina Christian North Division standings during the regular season.
All-conference: Three basketball players from Victory Christian School were selected as all-conference players for the 2020-21 campaign.
Courtney Swimme (girls’ basketball, sophomore), Gavin Swimme (boys’ basketball, senior) and Kaden Harris (boys’ basketball, senior) earned the honors from the NCCAA.
The league’s conference tournament was last weekend. The trio of players were among the top scorers on their teams this season.
Courtney and Gavin are siblings.
The Victory girls’ basketball team had a 10-10 overall record and finished fourth in the NC Christian North Division this season.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Trinity Christian 37, Victory Christian 34: The Eagles lost to the Tigers at the NCCAA tournament Friday at New Bern Christian Academy.
Taylor Moore led Victory Christian with 18 points, an assist, a blocked shot, 12 rebounds and a steal, Jessica Van Essendelft followed with nine points, two assists and eight rebounds.
Courtney Swimme posted five points, two assists, three blocked shots, seven rebounds and a steal, Marlee Johnson had two points, Olivia Cansler had an assist, and three rebounds, while Adison Pharr had a rebound and a steal.
Briana Perry led Trinity Christian from Greenville with 15 points, while teammate Emily Jordan followed with 10 points.
FOOTBALL
Tickets for Friday’s game between Northeastern and John A. Holmes at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton will go on sale to the general public today.
Tickets provided to Northeastern will be available from noon to 2 p.m. at the NHS bus ramp.
Tickets for the general public in Edenton will be available at the John A. Holmes High School front office.
On Friday, spectators from Edenton are asked to enter the football field through the Oakum Street double gate entrance, while spectators from Elizabeth City are asked to enter the field through the gate closest to the Holmes High School bus parking lot.
The visitor entrance is the nearest to the visitors stands.
Game time is 7 p.m. on Friday.