The Perquimans County High School volleyball team continues its success as a program early in the 2020-21 campaign, despite navigating a unique season.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association delayed the start of the volleyball season from late August to mid-November in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of around 20 regular-season matches, Perquimans is set to play around 14 regular-season matches this season.
The Pirates have a 4-0 overall record to start the season.
Perquimans rolled through its non-conference portion of its season — so far— with wins against Pamlico County, Bear Grass Charter, Northeastern and Cape Hatteras.
Perquimans has lost just one set this season; to Pamlico on the road.
The Pirates, the defending Albemarle Athletic Conference champions, begin conference play after the Thanksgiving break.
Perquimans returns two starters and five players overall from last season’s team that advanced to the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs and posted a 25-3 overall record.
Last season, Perquimans was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCHSAA Class 1A East Regional playoffs.
Carly Elliott, a senior setter, and Natalie Corprew, a senior libero, are the two returning players who started last season for the Pirates.
Perquimans head coach Kristie Thach noted Elliott is a two-year varsity setter with great hands and court awareness.
Elliott had 301 assists and 175 service points last year.
Thach said Corprew transitioned into the role of libero last year after being a setter for two years.
The coach added that Corprew is a great passer and leader.
Corprew had 375 digs, 229 service points, and 90 assists last year.
Joining Elliott and Corprew as starters are Tori Williamson (sophomore, outside hitter), Eby Scaff (sophomore, outside hitter), Ariana Salupo (sophomore, middle hitter), Daven Brabble (freshman, middle hitter) and Maci Denson (senior, defensive specialist).
Thach noted Williamson is a good all-around volleyball player and Williamson gets better every day.
Last season, Williamson had 38 kills.
The coach added Scaff is also a good all-around player who is able to play multiple positions well.
As a freshman, Scaff had 92 kills last year.
Thach credited Salupo as a good blocker and teammate along with Brabble as a good hitter, blocker, and server.
The coach said Denson is a good passer and leader.
During her junior season, Denson had 132 digs.
Ellie Ward (freshman, setter), Symiaya Leary (junior, right side hitter), Ariel Lewis (junior, outside hitter and right side hitter), Kaileigh Nixon (junior, right side hitter), Lilly Morgan (senior, defensive specialist) and Macie Cooper (senior, defensive specialists) have all contributed this season.
Thach noted that Ward will be Perquimans’ second setter and added Ward has good hands and plays defense well.
The coach noted Leary will see playing time on the right side this year and added Leary is enthusiastic and works hard.
Lewis will also earn time on the court in the front row this year on the outside and the right side.
Thach added Lewis works hard every day.
The coach said Nixon is a good server and passer and Nixon will see significant time on the right side this year.
Thach noted Morgan is a good passer and teammate, while Cooper is a good passer and works hard.
Even though Perquimans will have eight new players on the varsity team this season, Thach notes the team’s strengths will be leadership and hustle.
“This team works hard and works well together,” Thach said. “There is a lot of potential for this team.”
The Pirates will have youth at certain positions this season after losing veteran outside hitters and middle hitters from last season’s team.
Thach wants to see her team play with confidence, have consistent and aggressive serving, and be strong at the net.
“This team is eager to learn and get better,” Thach said.
The league championship will likely be decided between Perquimans and Camden County.
The two teams are scheduled to play twice this season.
The Pirates are set to conclude non-conference play against Class 2A program Currituck County in mid-December.