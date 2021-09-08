The John A. Holmes High School boys soccer team defeated visiting Gates 4-0 Tuesday.
According to MaxPreps.com, Edenton’s Loghan Wagner scored two goals, Connor Copeland and Axel Preciado each scored a goal.
Jacob Emminzer, a goalkeeper, made seven saves for the clean sheet for the Aces (1-2) in the non-league match.
Gates County (0-5) was scheduled to host Pasquotank Wednesday.
Rock Church (Va.) 6, Victory Christian 3: The Eagles (3-2) lost to the host Lions (4-0) Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
John A. Holmes 8, Currituck 1: Edenton overpowered Currituck, 8-1, in a NCC women’s tennis match on Tuesday in Barco. Lisa Phillips claimed a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 6 singles for the Lady Knights’ only point of the evening. “We did some good things, but Edenton was just too experienced for us to deal with,” Currituck coach Vic Ramsey observed. “We’ll hit the practice courts and see if we can do a little better in a couple of weeks.” Currituck (1-2 NCC, 1-3 overall) travels to Northeastern on Thursday.
Northeastern 8, Northeast Academy 1: Northeastern (6-0) defeated Northeast Academy in a non-conference dual team match Tuesday at Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City.
Winners in singles for Northeastern were Zoe Pureza, Chloe Redd, Jada Simpson, Emma Montero, Macie Braymiller, and Mary Ellen Foreman.
Winners for NHS in doubles were Zoe Pureza/Jessica Carter and Chloe Redd/Jada Simpson.
Northeast Academy’s Lizzie Smith and Harley Pierce won their No. 2 doubles match.
Northeastern traveled to Washington, N.C. to take on the Pam Pack on Wednesday for a non-conference match.
VOLLEYBALL
John A. Holmes def. Northeastern: The Aces (4-5, 2-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the visiting Eagles (0-4, 0-2 NCC) in four sets of a Northeastern Coastal Conference match Tuesday in Tyner.
Perquimans def. North East Carolina Prep 25-5, 25-3, 25-13: The Pirates (7-0, 2-0 Four Rivers Conference) defeated host North East Carolina Prep (1-1, 1-1 FRC) in a league match Tuesday in Tarboro.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans’ Eby Scaff had 14 kills, Tori Williamson had nine kills, Daven Brabble had seven kills, Ariel Lewis had four kills and Lexi Williams had a kill in the win.
Maddie Chaulk had a team best 12 service aces, Brabble added six aces, Kaileigh Nixon had three aces, Ariel Lewis had two aces and Symiaya Leary posted one ace.
Joliegh Connor, Williamson and Brabble each recorded one solo block, Chaulk, Williamson, Ellie Ward and Scaff each had two digs.
Connor, Williams, Ellie Jackson, Leary, Nixon and Macie Cooper each had one dig.
Chaulk had 20 assists, Jackson followed with 11 assists, while Brabble had one assist in the win.
Victory Christian def. Rock Church (Va.): The Eagles (5-1, 3-0 NCCAA North) defeated the Lions (0-3, NCCAA North) in three sets of a conference match Tuesday in Virginia.
First Flight def. Manteo 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 24-26, 15-10: The Nighthawks (3-0, 2-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated Manteo (1-3, 0-2 NCC) in a league match Tuesday at Manteo High School.