HERTFORD — The Perquimans County High School baseball team defeated Bear Grass Charter 10-0 in five innings Saturday night in the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A playoffs.
The state playoff game in the East region was played on Jim Catfish Hunter Veterans Memorial Field at Perquimans County High School.
Perquimans (15-2) the No. 1 seed in the region, got a jolt of offense in the bottom of the first inning against the No. 4 seed Bear Grass Charter (13-2).
According to statistics from GameChanger.com, Perquimans catcher Macon Winslow hit a home run in the frame.
He wasn’t the only Pirate to leave the field in the contest.
Perquimans shortstop Colby Brown hit a home run in the game.
Winslow, a sophomore, went 1-for-3 with a walk, three runs scored and an RBI, while Brown, a junior, went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI in the win.
Dylan Cox also had a solid game at the plate as he went 3-for-3 batting with two runs scored.
Jackson Russell had a hit with two RBIs, Jett Winslow had a hit with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored, Landon Gregory was walked twice and credited with two RBIs, while Tanner Thach hit a double, scored two runs, was walked twice and posted an RBI.
Thach, a junior left hander, got the start on the mound and went 3 ⅓ innings, gave up one hit, no earned runs, a walk and registered five strikeouts for the win.
Cox relieved Thach on the mound and pitched 1 ⅔ innings, gave up two hits, no earned runs, a walk and posted a strikeout.
Perquimans scored two runs in the first, second and fourth innings each, while adding four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the contest by the 10-run lead mercy rule.
Saturday’s result was the Pirates’ third consecutive win by mercy run in the 2021 playoffs.
Granville Central (10-7) placed fifth overall in the 1A/2A Northern Carolina Conference, but was the top ranked Class 1A team in the conference this spring.
According to MaxPreps.com, Wyatt Laws leads the Panthers with a .509 batting average. Dylan Laws is second with a .412 batting average with a team-best 21 RBIs.
Granville Central has five players with batting averages above .300.
Cade Currin leads the Granville Central pitching staff with 28 ⅓ innings pitched and 44 strikeouts this season.
Brendan Chamberlain is second in innings pitched, while Dylan Laws is third.
Chamberlain and Laws both pitched in the Panthers 6-5 win against No. 3 seed East Carteret in a third round game Saturday.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans, the champions of the Albemarle Athletic Conference, has been led offensively this season by Thach and his .551 batting average and 27 hits, Thach is third on the team in total RBI with 25 and second in home runs with four.
Macon Winslow leads the team with 32 RBIs and six home runs this season.
Perquimans features eight players who have played 10 or more games that have batting averages above .300 this season.
Thach leads the team in innings pitched (39 ⅓ innings), strikeouts (78) and has a 1.07 ERA. Landon Gregory, Biggs, Cox and Trenton Sawyer have all pitched more than 10 innings this spring.
The winner of Tuesday’s regional advances to the NCHSAA Class 1A State Championship Series beginning Friday.
They will play the winner of the West Regional championship game between No. 2 East Surry (16-1) and No. 8 Mountain Island Charter (13-2).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCHSAA shortened the regional round from a best-of-3 series to a single-game championship.
A win against Granville Central would send the Pirates back to a state championship for the first time since the 1964 season.
Perquimans County won state championships in 1952 (Class 1A) and 1963 (Class 2A).