HERTFORD — The Perquimans County High School baseball team defeated Gates 11-1 in six innings Thursday at Perquimans County High School.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans (6-2, 2-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) was led by Macon Winslow who went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three runs scored and five RBIs, Jackson Russell went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Colby Brown, Avery Biggs and Jett Winslow each had a hit, Dylan Cox had a double with an RBI, Landon Gregory was credited with an RBI, while Tanner Thach went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and an RBI.
Gregory pitched five innings, gave up three hits, a earned run, two walks and had seven strikeouts, while Biggs pitched an inning, gave up a hit, no earned runs, a walk and had one strikeout.
Gates (4-4, 1-3 AAC) hosts John A. Holmes on Tuesday.
Hertford County 6, Pasquotank 5: The Bears (1-7, 1-3 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Panthers (1-4, 1-3 Northeastern Coastal Conference in a league game Thursday at Hertford County High School in Ahoskie.
According to MaxPreps.com, Pasquotank’s Ryan Robinson went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Ethan Overton went 2-for-4, John Leary and Josh Wise each had a hit with an RBI, Chris Harrell, Garrett Brown and Tevis Wood each had a hit, while Griffin Stueber was credited with an RBI.
Hertford County’s Justin Powell hit a home run and posted three RBIs, Ivin Harrell and Tyler Jernigan each had two hits, while Tyree Coatney and Ryan Fedock each had a hit with an RBI.