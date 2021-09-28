BARCO — The Pasquotank County High School boys soccer team defeated Currituck County 3-1 on Monday in a Northeastern Coastal Conference match at Currituck County High School.
Pasquotank striker Hunter Winslow scored all three goals for the Panthers.
Eli Mitchell assisted two of the evening’s goals, and Finn Clarkson picked up his first assist of the season, along with having a strong showing in goal.
Up next for the Panthers (6-1, 2-1 NCC) is league foe First Flight Wednesday at Pasquotank.
Currituck (2-4, 1-3 NCC) hosts Northeastern Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Pasquotank def. Hertford County: The Pasquotank County High School volleyball team defeated Hertford County in five sets Monday at Hertford County High school.
Pasquotank’s Natalee Meads had seven kills along with four aces. Teammate Emma Bailey had eight aces and Ashlynn Wiatt had eight aces in the win.
GIRLS TENNIS
Currituck 9, Hertford County 0: The Lady Knights eased past Hertford County, 9-0, on Monday in Ahoskie. Kylee Dinterman, Isabelle Nekervis, McKenzie Hundley, Faith Sarver, Lisa Phillips, and Kaylee Overton all won their singles matches handily. In doubles, Dinterman and Sarver, Hundley and Phillips, and Lara Reimann and Grace Shea all won. “Both teams were missing some starters, so we had some kids get to play who wouldn’t ordinarily get to do so,” observed Currituck coach Vic Ramsey. “I thought the Hertford kids played really hard. They represented their school well.” Currituck (3-4 NCC, 4-5 overall) travels to First Flight on Tuesday, and to Manteo on Thursday.