The Pasquotank County High School boys soccer team defeated Columbia 9-0 Wednesday at Pasquotank County High School.
Hunter Winslow led Pasquotank (1-0) in the non-conference match Wednesday with 3 goals and 3 assists, Eli Mitchell also scored 3 goals and had two assists. Kardal Haist added two goals, along with Chandler Walton who added a goal and an assist.
A Logan Schiffbauer assist rounded out the score sheet for the Panthers.
Pasquotank is scheduled to return to play Monday at Columbia (0-1).
John A. Holmes 4, Riverside 2: The Aces (1-0) defeated the visiting Knights from Williamston in a non-conference match Wednesday.
According to statistics on MaxPreps.com, Wagner led the Aces with three goals, David Gonzalez followed with a goal, while Mark Perez had two assists in the win.
Bryan Castenada and Giovanni Garcia Juarez each scored for Riverside.
Edenton goalkeeper Jacob Emminzer made two saves on four shots on goal in the win, while Kirkland Tice made eight saves on 12 shots on goal for Riverside (0-1).