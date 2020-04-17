My sister is disappointed.
Jane had planned to fly up from Florida this spring for a long visit.
We were going to see some local high school sports.
I wanted to take her to a Perquimans County vs. Camden County softball game, a great rivalry between two teams that are always talented, and are usually competing for a state championship.
We would have gone to see the Karen Booker coached Currituck Lady Knights softball team, taken in some girls soccer, and I know we would have seen some baseball.
But the virus changed all of our plans.
Jane was an athlete in the late 1960’s when that wasn’t “cool” for a high school girl. She played basketball, which was really the only sport available, and she made the varsity as a freshman, and played significant minutes, which gives you an indication as to her abilities.
She was tough under the boards, showing a knack for getting rebounds away from taller opponents. She learned by playing one-on-one with her brother who wasn’t easy on her. She could run, jump, throw, catch, and swim like a fish. She took dance lessons, and excelled at that, and made the cheerleading squad; the socially approved outlet for an athletic girl that age.
Growing up, Jane and I were both told about a gal from our small town who had been an exceptional athlete.
Annie Gosbee was an All-American tomboy, who loved to play baseball.
She was born in 1935, and was one of six siblings. She grew up in a house on the Essex River that was torn down by her father, who then built a restaurant on the site. Annie’s older brother Billy wanted to be a pitcher, and he recruited his sister to be his catcher.
That was fine with Annie, who wore her hair in braids, and preferred wearing dungarees over dresses.
She played baseball whenever she got the chance, of course with the boys, on a field near the Story Shipyard. My uncle Jack Hubbard, who played in the Boston Red Sox minor league system, told us he remembered playing catch and hitting grounders to Annie. “She was as good as any of us guys.”
Gosbee played on the elementary school team, and then on the Essex legion team in her teens. At first that was discouraged, but then her brother came home one night and told her they were short a player, and needed her at the park.
She got her glove and was in the lineup from then on.
It was reported in the paper that Annie was such a good second baseman, that her teammates forgot that they had a girl on the team.
It was her dream to play in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League which had started during WWII in 1943.
She succeeded in that, attending a tryout in Michigan in 1953, where she impressed Woody English, a former infielder with the Chicago Cubs, and manager of the Grand Rapids Chicks.
She made the team, and played the last two years of the league’s existence, for the Chicks, and the Rockford Peaches. She was just getting better, making the All Star team as a shortstop, before the league ended.
Annie’s dream ended too soon.
She moved to California to be near family. She attended Los Angeles City College, did some coaching, and played non-professional basketball, a sport in which she was also proficient.
While crossing a street in Glendale in 1976, she was struck by a car and died.
If Annie Gosbee had lived longer she would have been gratified to see the progress of women in sport. The passage of Title IX in 1972 guaranteed equal opportunities in sports for men and women, in any educational institution receiving federal funds.
The implementation of the law has been a gradual process. The law was one thing, the cultural acceptance of the law, another battle entirely.
Athletics use to be a difficult road for a young lady. The truth be known, it was basically unacceptable to the human male.
We wanted a girl like the girl that married dear old dad, not a girl who grabs rebounds.
Before Title IX, only 7% of high school athletes were female, now that figure is well over 40%.
The benefits to our sisters and daughters are well documented.
Studies have shown that female athletes get higher grades, have lower dropout rates, and are more likely to graduate college. They are less likely to use drugs, and the lessons from sports build habits that benefit them their whole lives.
All this with no sacrifice of their femininity.
The homecoming queen is now, very often, a point guard on the basketball team, a catcher for the softball team, or an outside hitter on the varsity volleyball squad.
A young girl no longer has to dream of making the game winning shot, hitting a home run with the bases loaded, or sinking a 20 foot putt to win the match.
She has come a long way.
She can go out and do it.
