The annual streak of area wrestling programs sending athletes to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Individual State Championships continued during the 2019-20 season.
Currituck, Northeastern and Pasquotank sent a combined eight wrestlers to the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship tournament in Greensboro in mid-February.
Out of the eight, Currituck’s Samuel Hodge capped a standout individual season with a top three finish in his weight division.
His results during the 2019-20 season led for Hodge to be selected as the Daily Advance Area Wrestler of the Year.
Hodge placed third in the 120 pound weight division at the NCHSAA 2A Individual State Championship tournament Feb. 22.
He entered the championship semifinal round with a 37-0 overall record. His only loss was in the semifinal match to Central Academy’s Kyle Montaperto.
Montaperto went on to win the state championship in the weight division.
Hodge rebounded with two wins with one in the consolation semifinal round and one in the championship third place match.
Hodge defeated Lincolnton’s Cameron Smith by an 8-2 decision to secure third place and a 39-1 overall record.
Hodge defeated Bunn’s Scottie Spencer to win the NCHSAA 2A East Regional championship at 120 pounds Feb. 15 at Croatan High School.
He won the Northeastern Coastal Conference Individual tournament championship at 120 pounds Feb. 1 at Pasquotank County High School.
Hodge is joined on the All-Area team by several other teammates from Currituck, while Edenton’s John A. Holmes, Northeastern and Pasquotank have athletes on the All-Area team.
Here is more on the All-Area team:
Hodge, Currituck, Jr., (120 pounds): Area Wrestler of the Year.
Jeffrey Klugh, Currituck, Fr., (285 pounds): NCHSAA Class 2A East Regional qualifier, second place finish at the NCC Individual tournament, 28-14 overall record.
Noah Walker, Currituck, Jr., (132 pounds): NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship tournament qualifier, fourth place finish at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East Regional, NCC Individual tournament champion, 23-7 overall record.
Trent Walker, Currituck, Sr., (160 pounds): Fourth place finish at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship tournament, NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East Regional champion, NCC Individual tournament champion, secured his 100th career win Dec. 18, 45-4 overall record.
Amareion Bunch, John A. Holmes, Jr., (152 pounds): NCHSAA Class 1A Individual East Regional qualifier, 23-10 overall record.
Jonathan Salinas, John A. Holmes, Sr., (145 pounds): NCHSAA Class 1A Individual East Regional qualifier, 24-15 overall record.
Isaiah Cartwright, Northeastern, Sr., (138 pounds): NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship tournament qualifier, second place finish at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East Regional, NCC Individual tournament champion, 18-4 overall record.
Jamison Fletcher, Northeastern, So., (195 pounds): NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East Regional qualifier, NCC Individual tournament champion, 18-4 overall record.
Eric Kellar Northeastern, Sr., (152 pounds): NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East Regional qualifier, NCC Individual tournament champion, 30-9 overall record.
Quavion Martin, Northeastern, Fr., (106 pounds): NCHSAA Class 2A East Regional qualifier, third place finish at the NCC Individual tournament, 20-19 overall record.
Amir Payton-Kimble, Northeastern, Sr., (285 pounds): NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship tournament qualifier, second place finish at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East Regional, NCC Individual tournament champion, 21-5 overall record.
Kristopher Sawyer, Northeastern, Fr., (132 pounds): NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East Regional qualifier, 22-11 overall record.
Braxton Tucker, Northeastern, So., (145 pounds): NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East Regional qualifier, 29-14 overall record.
Jacob Curling, Northeastern, Jr., (220 pounds): NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East Regional qualifier, NCC Individual tournament champion, 19-10 overall record.
Travis Douglas, Pasquotank, Sr., (113 pounds): NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East Regional qualifier, second place finish at the NCC Individual tournament, 26-18 overall record.
Kobe Kellar, Pasquotank, Sr., (182 pounds): NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship tournament qualifier, fourth place finish at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East Regional, NCC Individual tournament champion, 36-10 overall record.
Jacob Kresicki, Pasquotank, Fr., (106 pounds): NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship tournament qualifier, second place finish at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East Regional, NCC Individual tournament champion, 35-11 overall record.
Scott Kresicki, Pasquotank, So., (126 pounds): NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship tournament qualifier, fourth place finish at the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East Regional, NCC Individual tournament champion, 34-14 overall record.