EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers defeated the Greenbrier Knights 12-2 Tuesday night at Hicks Field.
The Steamers (14-5) held a 2-0 lead in the Tidewater Summer League matchup after six innings.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Edenton scored seven runs to take a 9-0 lead.
Edenton’s Jared Kauffman hit a three-run home run in the seventh.
Greenbrier (7-12) scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning. Edenton responded with three more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Edenton also had home runs from Alan Alonso, Tyler McPeak and Houston Wright.
Wright went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a RBI, Adam Fine had a hit with three RBI, Shane Easter went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Allen Brown and Tyler Myers each had a hit with an RBI.
The Steamers scored a run in the fourth and sixth innings.
Edenton’s Colin Kriminger got the start and pitched five innings, gave up two hits, no runs and struck out five batters for the win.
Brett Fulk, who was named the TSL Pitcher of the Week on Monday, pitched two innings in relief and gave up one hit, no runs and struck out two batters. Michael Allen and Aaron Copeland each pitched an inning. Allen gave up two runs in his outing.
Greenbrier starting pitcher Zac Capps pitched five innings, gave up four hits, an earned run and struck out nine batters.