Some local recreation entities are accepting registrations for summer and/or fall athletic programs.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquoutak County Parks and Recreation department is accepting summer registration for golf, disc golf, archery and a home run derby.
Summer and Fall activities include youth soccer, baseball, softball and tee ball. Adult leagues include kickball and men’s and co-ed softball leagues.
Camden County Parks and Recreation noted that all programs remain canceled until further notice.
The Camden Youth League is accepting registrations for youth soccer for the fall. The league notes on its website that it will not collect registration fees until the league knows games will be played.
The league adds that it follows guidelines established by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
The NCHSAA remains in phase 1 of 3 for allowing student athletes to return to activities following the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year.
Phase 1 allows athletes to workout.
A post on the Perquimans County Recreation Department’s Facebook page notes that its recreation department is accepting registration for soccer, volleyball and football in the fall.
The post added it is not accepting registration fees at this time.
The Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department began registration for summer activities last month.
Currituck County Parks and Recreation department noted on its website that it is not currently holding registration for any youth sports.