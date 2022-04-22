GATESVILLE — The Currituck baseball team bounced back from a 10-2 semifinal loss to Perquimans Tuesday in a big way with a 13-0 victory over Gates in an Albemarle Easter Tournament third-place game Wednesday.
Each inning saw multiple runs scored for the Knights (14-6) and starting pitching from Caleb Dennis was solid as they cruised to the five-inning victory over the Red Barons (10-6).
“We swung the bats well,” Currituck head coach Justin Hill said. “We had good approaches at the plate, played solid defense, made the plays we’re supposed to make. So a pretty clean game and we’re happy with that.”
Leadoff hitter Jackson Ellyson immediately got the offense going in the bottom of the first with a triple into left field off Gates pitcher Seth Bishop.
Ethan Thomas was then walked and A.J. Bartolotta, the three-hole hitter, got his first of three one-run singles on the day to put Currituck on the board.
Another two runs would score in the inning thanks to an error and fielder’s choice.
In the second, Thomas hit a three-run double with nobody out for a 6-0 lead and Bartolotta then hit him home for another run.
In the third, Thomas had an RBI double and Bartolotta had another RBI single.
Currituck’s top three hitters of Ellyson, Thomas and Bartolotta, in the first three turns through the lineup, went 8-for-8 with seven RBIs and a walk combined.
“That’s why they’re there,” Hill said. “They’ve been doing that. All three are batting over .400-something on the year. They’re tough outs.”
Currituck added two more runs in the third for a 9-0 lead and four more in the fourth with the help of a Jamie Martine two-run single.
Dennis, coming off short rest after pitching against Southampton (Va.) Saturday, allowed just one infield single in four innings Wednesday, striking out three and walking one.
Riley Anderson closed out Currituck’s tournament in the fifth with a 1-2-3 inning.
The Knights are scheduled to host Northeastern back in conference action on Tuesday.
-From David Gough
Pasquotank 8, Southampton (Va.) 0: The Panthers (9-7) defeated Southampton (4-2) Wednesday in the Albemarle Easter Tournament fifth-place game at Gates.
Pasquotank is scheduled to host First Flight Monday.
Northeastern 22, Hertford County 1: The Eagles (9-8) poured it on offensively over the Bears (1-17) in the seventh-place game of the Albemarle Easter Tournament Wednesday morning.
Fifteen of their runs came in the second inning as the team totaled 17 hits in the game.
Ayden Pike had led with five RBIs on three hits. Blake Doughtie had three hits and four RBIs and Logan Overman had three hits and one RBI.