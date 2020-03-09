Albemarle JTT is partnering with the Elizabeth City - Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Department to expand junior tennis in the Elizabeth City area.
Albemarle JTT is offering a Try Tennis clinic, junior tournaments, a junior tennis league, and a summer camp.
The Try Tennis clinic is scheduled for March 7, 14, 21, and 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Northeastern High School.
The clinic provides six hours of professional level instruction, s free racquet, and a tennis towel.
Try Tennis is a North Carolina USTA initiative to increase participation in tennis. Parents and players can register for Try Tennis, sign up for a tournament, a junior tennis league this spring at www.albemarlejtt.com.
Parents can sign up their kids for the summer camp at the Parks and Recreation office and Knobbs Creek or online at www.cityofec.com.