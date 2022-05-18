Cole Langley, 17, of Hertford, poses with his parents T.J. (left) and Elizabeth Langley during a signing ceremony in the gym at Mid-Atlantic Christian University on Friday. Langley, a senior at Albemarle School, will pitch for the Mustangs baseball team.
Cole Langley has been playing baseball all his life. That is why he is excited for the opportunity to take his game to the collegiate level.
Langley, 17, signed a letter of intent to pitch for Mid-Atlantic Christian University in a ceremony held on campus, Friday. The Albemarle School senior said it is the family-like atmosphere of baseball that he enjoys most about the sport.
“Your team is your family,” he said.
Langley said he is grateful for the MACU opportunity because it allows him to get an education, while continuing to play the sport he loves. It could also lead to a professional career, he hopes.
“I’d like to take it to the highest level possible,” said Langley, who will study business sports management at MACU.
Equally excited about Langley’s presence on the MACU campus next year is Michael Louis, head coach of the Mustangs. Louis, who scouted the right-handed pitcher, said Langley already is throwing as fast as 85 mph and has lots of potential.
“The kid has a chance to make it big,” Louis said.
At MACU, Louis’s staff will provide Langley focused pitching and weight training to help broaden his skills.
“I’m looking for him to be one of my top starters this year,” Louis said.
Langley is from Hertford and is the son of T.J. and Elizabeth Langley.
“I’m happy,” said his father, T.J., who is an area N.C. Highway Patrol officer.
Originally, Cole had considered becoming a firefighter, but that changed when he began getting scouted by MACU, the father said.