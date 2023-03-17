...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to 2 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Northeastern’s Junior Payton-Kimble (right) interacts with Wisconsin’s Matthew Busch (center) and Illinois’ Javaris Ambrose at the podium following a third-place finish at the Nike Indoor Nationals last weekend at The Armory in New York City.
When Northeastern’s Junior Payton-Kimble had the opportunity to compete at the Nike Indoor Nationals last weekend for a shot put competition, he admitted he didn’t necessarily have the loftiest expectations.
The state champion shot putter of this year’s 2A NCHSAA indoor championships, who qualified for the national event through his state-winning performance in February, was just hoping to get into finals.
To do that, he’d have to be in the top nine of 25 total competitors from throughout the United States who were at The Nike Track & Field Center at the Armory in New York City.
“I was going there only thinking about getting into the finals,” Payton-Kimble said. “That was my goal getting into the meet, but more happened. I exceeded my expectations.”
The high school junior did more than just reach the finals. Payton-Kimble finished in third place.
His throw of 59 feet, 5.75 inches, was only bested by Illinois’ Javaris Ambrose (60-11.25) and Wisconsin’s Matthew Busch (the winner with a 61-5.75 throw).
Not only does the result give him the seventh best throw in the history of North Carolina high schoolers, but placing in the top six now gives Payton-Kimble Nike All-American status.
While he did outdoor track his first two years at Northeastern, the Nike Indoor Nationals concluded what has become a very successful first indoor season.
“Over the summer, with all the hard work I put in day in and day out, I got better at it,” he said. “I wasn’t great at it (at first), but coming to the realization that I’ve become a better thrower in general.”
“Junior has shown so much progress from last outdoor season to now,” Northeastern track and field coach Tony Johnson added. “He’s put in the work. He goes to see a throw coach from his summer track club two to three times a week in Virginia. He’s practicing here, he’s practicing there. He’s dedicated. He’s really put himself to where these results are where he deserves to see these results.”
The qualifying standard for Payton-Kimble to participate in New York this past weekend was to have a throw of at least 54-2.
He cleared that easily in February’s state championship meet with a throw of 55-9.
Payton-Kimble’s showing in Winston-Salem produced a 1A/2A state meet record. Four weeks later at nationals, he then beat it by nearly four feet.
Track and field is exclusively the sport Payton-Kimble participates in now after having runs with the Northeastern wrestling and football teams.
An offensive lineman his sophomore year for the football season, he noted he switched to track after some prolonged injuries.
He was on the wrestling team earlier this season, but it interfered with indoor track, so he chose to focus solely on track and field.
His hope is to add discus throwing with his shot put success during this outdoor season, which started with him taking first place in discus in a spring season-opening meet at John A. Holmes last week.
“(Payton-Kimble’s indoor success) sets the tone for our outdoor season,” Johnson said. “We’ve been having success across the board, but to see a leader like that step up… not just a leader in track & field, but a leader in the classroom. I mean he has over a 4.0 GPA. He does it all, great kid, never gets in trouble, he’s a role model for all the younger athletes coming along.”