Best in State Area athletes named to all-state teams From staff reports David Gough Author email Jun 17, 2022 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Perquimans’ Tanner Thach was named the 1A player of the year by the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association earlier this week. The Daily Advance Currituck’s Jackson Ellyson was named to the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association 3A all-state team this week. Photo by Joel Sutton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Multiple high school spring sport athletes have recently been named to their respective coaches association’s all-state teams.The North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association named Perquimans’ Tanner Thach the 1A Player of the Year.Thach earned the state championship most valuable player award after the Pirates defeated Cherryville in three games earlier this month.The left-handed pitcher and first baseman hit 12 home runs and had a .478 batting average at the plate this season, while he compiled a 13-0 record on the mound with a 0.10 earned-run average.Also making the 1A NCBCA all-state team were Perquimans’ Macon Winslow, Jett Winslow, Colby Brown and Trenton Sawyer.Macon Winslow was a reliable catcher behind the plate and hit for a .623 batting average this season.Jett Winslow was a .480 hitter, Brown played solid defense at shortstop with a .370 batting average and Sawyer had a 1.20 ERA as a pitcher.At the 2A level, John A. Holmes’ Davis Halstead got an all-state nod from the NCBCA with a .453 batting average to go along with a couple home runs. He also had a 3.59 ERA as a pitcher.Currituck had a representative in Jackson Ellyson being named to the 3A all-state team as well.In girls’ soccer, Perquimans’ Sabrina McNeill was named to the 1A all-state team by the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association.The sophomore midfielder helped the Lady Pirates reach the state playoffs for the first time.All-state softball teams from the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association are expected to be released later this month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesJackson charged with sex offensesEC man, juvenile arrested, charged in 17-year-old's fatal shootingVirginia man killed in 2-vehicle crash at Halls Creek and Old Highway 17Downtown duo: Rabon, Goldston buy Waterworks buildingRivers, new council to be sworn in at ECSU ThursdayVirginia company expresses interest in Commerce ParkHardee's drive-through damaged in multi-vehicle accidentCrawford VFD, towing company save dog from near drowningHertford audit again late, but not as late as last auditLack of quorum forces cancellation of City Council meeting, punts annexation, clinic decisions to next council Images