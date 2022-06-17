Multiple high school spring sport athletes have recently been named to their respective coaches association’s all-state teams.

The North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association named Perquimans’ Tanner Thach the 1A Player of the Year.

Thach earned the state championship most valuable player award after the Pirates defeated Cherryville in three games earlier this month.

The left-handed pitcher and first baseman hit 12 home runs and had a .478 batting average at the plate this season, while he compiled a 13-0 record on the mound with a 0.10 earned-run average.

Also making the 1A NCBCA all-state team were Perquimans’ Macon Winslow, Jett Winslow, Colby Brown and Trenton Sawyer.

Macon Winslow was a reliable catcher behind the plate and hit for a .623 batting average this season.


Jett Winslow was a .480 hitter, Brown played solid defense at shortstop with a .370 batting average and Sawyer had a 1.20 ERA as a pitcher.

At the 2A level, John A. Holmes’ Davis Halstead got an all-state nod from the NCBCA with a .453 batting average to go along with a couple home runs. He also had a 3.59 ERA as a pitcher.

Currituck had a representative in Jackson Ellyson being named to the 3A all-state team as well.

In girls’ soccer, Perquimans’ Sabrina McNeill was named to the 1A all-state team by the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association.

The sophomore midfielder helped the Lady Pirates reach the state playoffs for the first time.

All-state softball teams from the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association are expected to be released later this month.