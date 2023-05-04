All eight schools of the Northeastern Coastal Conference were represented Wednesday at the Northeastern Coastal Conference track and field championships at Northeastern.
On a windy day that started overcast, turned into a little bit of rain and then was sunny for most of the track portion, the Northeastern boys and First Flight girls finished the day as conference champions.
“Going into (today), we knew we had the majority and that if we showed up, we would win,” Northeastern head coach Tony Johnson said.
The Eagles won the boys’ side handily with 156 total team points. Currituck finished in second with 124.5, Camden followed in third with 120, Hertford County 102.5, First Flight 58.5, Manteo had 56, Pasquotank 30 and John A. Holmes 27.5.
Quavion Martin, named the boys’ Athlete of the Year after the meet, did a lot of the heavy lifting for Northeastern with 37 points earned with his own work.
Martin won both hurdle events with a time of 15.61 seconds in the 100 and 41.52 in the 300.
In the field, he also won the long jump with a measurement of 19 feet, seven inches. He then tied Hertford County’s Israel Powell and Jayden Robinson with a high jump of five feet, 10 inches. He and Robinson split second- and third-place points for seven in the event.
Junior Payton-Kimble continued his dominance in the throwing events with gold-medal finishes in discus with a measurement of 155-10, 30 feet ahead of Camden’s Blaze Forehand, and a 53-6 throw in shot put, which was nine feet ahead of teammate Maurel Dance’s 44-10.
Jahsiah Felton had the absolute closest margins of victory Wednesday with an 11.18-second 100 dash and 22.65 in the 200. Camden’s Sam Phillips was second at 11.19 in the 100 and teammate Dwan Bell ran the 200 at 22.66.
The Eagles’ relays were successful with a 4x200 win from Ty’Jae Simpson, Torres Spencer, Bell and Felton (1:33.81) and the former three with Shamar Sutton winning the 4x400 (3:39.19).
Other top-three finishers for the Eagles include Bell’s win in the 400 (50.94) and Sutton in third in the triple jump (39-10).
Currituck coach Rob Dinterman was pleased with his boys’ performances, calling it “balanced” on their way to second place.
“(Gavin Jessup) is my standout athlete here today for sure,” he said.
Jessup went 2-for-2 in long-distance running by winning the 800 with a time of 2:05.16 and the 1600 with a time of 4:40.46.
He also took third in the 300 (53.13), while helping Damon Duke, Camden Lenz and Nolan Waugh take second in the 4x400 (3:45.18).
Duke took third in the 200 (23.20), Lenz earned bronze in the 800 (2:09.10) and Demarcus Henderson and Jahza Ferebee went second and third (17.90 and 18.01), respectively, in the 110 hurdles, while Duke, Luka Britt, Luke Haber and Joseph Thibodeau bronzed in the 4x100 (44.74).
Alex Frantz, Alex Mercer, Jason Mercer and Carlo Thomas took third in the 4x800 (9:24.63) as Benjamin Thibodeau bronzed in shot put (44-10).
Camden’s J’ron Pendleton finished behind teammate Phillips for third in the 100 (11.45), Hunter Midgett had the Bruins’ best individual placement with second in the 800 (2:06.36), Dennis Gutierrez bronzed in the 1600 (4:54.98) and Branden James bronzed in the 300 hurdles (43.53).
Camden got its only win through the 4x800 relay with Midgett, Xavier Neal, Hunter Swann and Branden James (8:46.87). In the field, Terrell Boone followed teammate Forehand in discus for third (121-4).
Pasquotank’s Jonovan Manuel, James Lumsden, Quran Spence and Dakarai Sutton took third in the 4x200 relay (1:35.94), while John A. Holmes’ only top-three spot came from Ireal Hills with a bronze in long jump (19-0).
On the girls’ side, First Flight had 130 points, Manteo 110, Hertford County 101, Northeastern 92, Currituck 84, Pasquotank 40, Camden 32 and John A. Holmes 25.
Azaria Gallop was named the girls’ Athlete of the Year after scoring 30 of Northeastern’s total team points.
Gallop knocked off Hertford County’s Jada Lloyd in the 100 dash by 0.01 seconds (12.71), then won the 100 hurdles (16.44) and 300 hurdles (49.19 seconds).
She also helped the Lady Eagles place second in the 4x100 relay with Indya Cradle, Sariay Carter and Gabrielle McMillan (52.08).
Teammate Shaniyah Harris followed with third in the 100 hurdles (17.34), while Cradle, Promise Riddick, Carter and Ayanna Asika took second in the 4x200 relay (1:52.52) and Cradle, Harris Asika and McMillan bronzed in the 4x400 (4:40.11).
In the field, Asika took third in the long jump (15-3), McMillan bronzed in triple jump (32-10) and Sanai Alexander silvered in discus (88-0).
Currituck’s Riley Parker and Logan White finished second and third in the 400 (1:03.18 and 1:03.30, respectively), while Kylee Dinterman, White, Caitlyn Curran and Parker got second in the 4x400 (4:31.88).
Gabriella Miller won the high jump event (5-2) just ahead of teammate Madison Leonard (5-0), who also got second in long jump (15-9.50).
Pasquotank’s Trinity Brooks had a standout day with two wins in the field with long jump (16-0.50) and triple jump (34-1). She also bronzed in the 100 dash (12.91), while joining Tiajh Riddick, Kamilah Brooks and Mackiya Munden for third in the 4x100 (52.41).
Camden’s Peyton Stasko finished third in the 800 (2:32.01), Grace Phillips got second in the 100 hurdles (16.64) as Hannah Freeman, Adisyn Russell, Stasko and Breanna Gutierrez took third in the 4x800 (10:52.79). In the field, Emily Graham got silver in shot put (30-0)
John A. Holmes girls’ top finish was third in the 4x200 with Emma Parrish, Nelayah Dyson Amaya Cortezano and Sharonda Boatwright.
Northeastern will have the opportunity to host the 2A east regional next Friday.