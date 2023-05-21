051623_eda_regionalTrack2.jpg

Northeastern's Junior Payton-Kimble competes in the boys' shot put event during the 2A NCHSAA east regional track and field meet, Friday, May 12, at Northeastern High School.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

GREENSBORO — A few high school athletes were crowned state championships this weekend at the NCHSAA track and field championships as others were still able to put up a good showing.

Northeastern had the only state champions of any of the schools in the Daily Advance’s coverage area.