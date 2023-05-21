GREENSBORO — A few high school athletes were crowned state championships this weekend at the NCHSAA track and field championships as others were still able to put up a good showing.
Northeastern had the only state champions of any of the schools in the Daily Advance’s coverage area.
At the 2A level, Junior Payton-Kimble was the gold medalist in both the boys’ shot put and discus with throws of 57 feet, 4.25 inches, and 169-08, respectively.
The relay team of Ty’Jae Simpson, Dwan Bell, Shamar Sutton and Jahsiah Felton also won the boys 4x200 with a time of 1:28.40.
Simpson, Sutton, Felton and Tyselle Spencer won silver in the 4x100 relay with a time of 42.57, just 0.06 seconds behind T.W. Andrews’ relay team.
Northeastern finished third as a team with 46 points as T.W. Andrews won the event with 65 team points.
For Northeastern girls, who finished seventh as a team, Azaria Gallop went from third in the preliminary of the 100-meter hurdles to earning a silver medal in the finals with a time of 15.117 seconds. That was only 0.002 behind Walkertown’s Mariah Perry.
Gabrielle McMillan also placed second in the girls’ triple jump with a measurement of 36-11.00.
Pasquotank’s Trinity Brooks, the Panthers' only representative, was just a couple spots behind McMillan in the event with a jump of 36-7.00 for fourth place.
Camden’s best finish on the boys’ side was the relay team of Hunter Midgett, Xavier Neal, Hunter Swann and Branden James placing fifth in the 4x800 (8:33.82). Adisyn Russell, Grace Phillips, Brenna Gutierrez and Peyton Stasko were seventh in the girls’ 4x800 (10:37.10).
John A. Holmes’ only representatives at the state meet were Emma Parrish, Sharonda Boatwright, Kamonni Matthews and Amaya Cortezano, who teamed up for an eighth-place finish in the girls’ 4x200 (1:49.70).
The 1A and 3A state championships for Perquimans and Currituck, respectively, took place on Friday.
Perquimans saw the girls’ relay team of Essence Bond, Lailana Harris, Jaslyn Holley and Crishya Sellers finish second in the 4x100 relay with a time of 50.27 seconds, while also earning a bronze medal in the girls’ 4x200 with a 1:47.30 time.
Currituck’s best finishers in 3A were Madison Leonard finishing sixth in the girls’ high jump (5-00.00) and Gavin Jessup in the boys’ 800 run (1:56.64).