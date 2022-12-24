...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Jasmine Felton (23), shown here in a conference championship game against Hertford County last year, and the Northeastern Lady Eagles will participate in the holiday basketball tournament at Hertford County High School this week.
As with most holiday breaks for schools, there will be holiday basketball tournaments for high school teams in the area to participate in in the days following Christmas.
Northeastern, John A. Holmes, Perquimans, Pasquotank and Currituck will be split among two of them.
Northeastern and John A. Holmes are going to compete in the Roanoke-Chowan News Herald Holiday Classic at Hertford County High School.
The tournament starts at 4 p.m. on Monday with a Gates vs. Northeastern doubleheader with the girls game and the boys game to follow.
Edenton then has a girls/boys doubleheader against Roanoke Rapids tentatively starting at 7 p.m.
For both boys and girls, the Northeastern vs. Gates winners will face their Bertie counterparts on Tuesday while the Edenton vs. Roanoke Rapids winners face the Hertford County teams to follow.
The second day of the tournament is the middle of three straight quadruple headers in the Hertford County gym starting at 4 p.m.
Wednesday will be the third quadruple header day full of consolation games as Thursday will hold the girls’ championship game at 6 p.m. and boys’ championship at 7:30 p.m.
All Perquimans, Pasquotank and Currituck boys and girls teams will participate in a two-day event at Perquimans County High School on Wednesday and Thursday in what was decided not to be a tournament format.
On Wednesday beginning at 2 p.m., Currituck and Bear Grass Charter will play a girls-then-boys doubleheader and Pasquotank and Perquimans will do the same against each other tentatively at 5 p.m.
On day two, Pasquotank and Bear Grass Charter begin the day with a 2 p.m. girls game and 3:30 boys game before Currituck and Perquimans face each other in a doubleheader at the tentative 5 p.m. start time.