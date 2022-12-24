NHS vs. Hertford County Girls Jasmine Felton

Jasmine Felton (23), shown here in a conference championship game against Hertford County last year, and the Northeastern Lady Eagles will participate in the holiday basketball tournament at Hertford County High School this week.

 Photo by Joel Sutton

As with most holiday breaks for schools, there will be holiday basketball tournaments for high school teams in the area to participate in in the days following Christmas.

Northeastern, John A. Holmes, Perquimans, Pasquotank and Currituck will be split among two of them.