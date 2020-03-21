Many fitness facilities in the area and nationwide have suspended operations because of the COVID-19 (cornoavirus) outbreak that has impacted the world.
One of the fitness facilities that remains open in the area is the Fitness Warehouse in Elizabeth City.
Paul Bossi, the owner of Fitness Warehouse, told The Daily Advance Friday that the gym is only available to members who have a monthly subscription to access the gym.
Bossi noted that the gym is not taking day passes and he and his staff have stepped up measures to limit contact among members.
That includes stressing to members the importance of cleaning equipment before and after use.
He also has a staff member that focuses on keeping the gym clean from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bossi added due to the size of its gym, it can’t hold large numbers of members at one time.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Sunday its recommendation for all in-person events involving 50 people or more be halted for the next eight weeks.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services followed the CDC’s lead in issuing a recommendation Monday to limit gatherings of people to 50 people or less.
Bossi noted that the facility will remain open unless local government requests for the gym to close.
If it got to a point where there were too many members inside the gym at one time, Bossi noted he will implement block scheduling where only up to 10 members at a time will be allowed in the gym.
He added that he is trying to keep numbers at 10 or less members at one time inside the gym.
The YMCA of South Hampton Roads, which oversees Albemarle Family YMCA in Elizabeth City, Currituck Family YMCA in Barco, YMCA at the Pines golf course in Elizabeth City and Outer Banks Family YMCA in Nags Head, announced Sunday the closure of all of its clubs beginning Monday through March 29.
Anthony Waters, president and CEO of YMCA of Hampton Roads said in a statement Sunday: “As the COVID-19 situation remains ever-changing on a global, national, state and local level, the YMCA of South Hampton Roads has made the decision to close all facilities for the next two weeks (March 16-29) for the health and well-being of our community. As an organization rooted in social responsibility, we must do our part in heeding the call from state government, national government, and national health agencies in taking the steps needed to slow the spread of this illness through social distancing. Our leadership continues to meet daily, consult with our Board of Directors, other YMCA associations, and our partners to monitor the situation so that we make the most informed and thoughtful decisions throughout this unprecedented event.
The decision to temporarily close does not come lightly, but comes with one major goal in mind—to protect the health and well-being of our community and staff. We know that members and the community depend on us for many of their needs, including healthy living programs and youth services. We are currently preparing alternative healthy living resources for our members to participate in from the comfort of their own homes, and are fervently coordinating efforts to address the concern of food insecurities due to school closures. We are working diligently to make these resources available as soon as possible.
I know these moments are challenging. Thank you for your continued loyalty and commitment to the YMCA as we work together to keep our community strong and vibrant.”
Planet Fitness, a nationally branded fitness center company that has a franchise located in Elizabeth City, has video streamed free workout session daily on its Facebook page since Monday.
Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau recommended its gyms to close.
“Given the increased threat that COVID-19 poses to our global community, and out of an abundance of caution, Planet Fitness will temporarily close the remainder of its corporate stores that are still open, effective Tuesday, March 17th at 10 p.m. through March 31st. The company is strongly encouraging its franchisees to do the same. This was a difficult decision to make but we believe it is the right one. All members will not pay for the time period when their club is closed,” Rondeau said in a statement.
The Planet Fitness Elizabeth City location remained open as of Tuesday afternoon.
In a notice posted on the club’s door, the Planet Fitness in Elizabeth City closed effective March 17 through March 31.
Even with the limitations, Bossi noted that his members are appreciative of having a fitness facility open.
“It’s amazing to see how many people are health conscience,” Bossi said.