The Albemarle School volleyball team defeated Southampton (Va.) 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 25-6 in a non-conference home match Monday evening.
The Lady Colts (16-5-1) were led by Sydney Abeyounis’s 14 kills and Miranda Parker’s 12. Madison Mansfield had five aces and Madelyn De Los Reyes came up with 10 digs and 12 assists in the four-set win over the Lady Raiders (9-5).
Albemarle School was scheduled to play at Northeast Academy Tuesday evening before closing out the regular season home against Terra Ceia Christian on Thursday.
Victory Christian def. New Life Academy: The Lady Warriors (11-4, 8-1 MACAA) won their conference road game against the Lady Bobcats (5-5, 4-4 MACAA) in three sets Monday.
Victory is scheduled to face first-place Bethel Assembly Christian on the road Tuesday before going to Ahoskie Christian Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
John A. Holmes 3, Gates 2: The Aces (10-3-1) edged the Red Barons (5-5) in a non-conference road game Monday.
The game was tied 1-1 at halftime before two Edenton goals in the second half. Axel Preciado scored twice for the Aces with Loghan Wagner scoring the other.
Edenton is scheduled to host Manteo on Wednesday.
Perquimans 10, North East Carolina Prep 1: The Pirates (5-6, 3-0 FRC) dominated their road game against North East Carolina Prep (0-2-1) Monday.
Perquimans held a 6-1 lead after the first half before four unanswered goals in the second half
The Pirates are scheduled to host Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Tech Wednesday; a team they beat 7-1 last month.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL
Elizabeth City State def. Virginia State 25-12, 25-21, 19-25, 21-25, 15-6: The Lady Vikings (13-7, 7-0 CIAA) staved off a Lady Trojans (9-9, 4-2) comeback Monday at home, after sweeping Virginia State on the road in September.
Jada Rouse had 16 kills for ECSU, Naijya Legget had six aces and 17 digs, Clarke Blakemore had six blocks and Kayleigh Sullivan had 25 assists.
ECSU heads to Raleigh this weekend for three matches in a CIAA Roundup.