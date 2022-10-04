alb volleyball 1

Albemarle School’s Miranda Parker (27), shown during last year's state semifnal, had 12 kills in the Lady Colts' win over Southampton (Va.), Monday at Albemarle School.

 The Daily Advance

The Albemarle School volleyball team defeated Southampton (Va.) 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 25-6 in a non-conference home match Monday evening.

The Lady Colts (16-5-1) were led by Sydney Abeyounis’s 14 kills and Miranda Parker’s 12. Madison Mansfield had five aces and Madelyn De Los Reyes came up with 10 digs and 12 assists in the four-set win over the Lady Raiders (9-5).