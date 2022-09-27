Area Roundup | All area football games moved to Thursday From staff reports David Gough Author email Sep 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shamar Sutton (with ball) and the Northeastern football team will head to Hertford County Thursday night for a Northeastern Coastal Conference showdown. Photo by Rod Leigh Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Due to potential inclement weather this weekend, Elizabeth City State and all area high school football teams have had their games rescheduled to Thursday.The Vikings, who are headed to Charlotte to play Johnson C. Smith in CIAA action, had their game rescheduled from Saturday afternoon and will play Thursday at 7 p.m. instead.At the high school level, Perquimans’ homecoming game against Riverside-Martin will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.Northeastern at Hertford County, First Flight at Camden, Pasquotank at John A. Holmes and Manteo at Currituck are all now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.BOYS SOCCERPerquimans 4, Gates 2: The Pirates (3-6, 1-0 Four Rivers Conference) won their conference opener against the Red Barons (4-4, 0-1 FRC) on the road Monday.The Pirates are scheduled to host Riverside-Martin next on Wednesday.Manteo 4, Northeastern 0: The Eagles (4-6-1, 1-3 Northeastern Coastal Conference) were shut out on the road Monday in Manteo (7-1-3, 3-0-2 NCC).Northeastern is scheduled to host Currituck on Wednesday.First Flight 6, John A. Holmes 0: The Aces (9-2-1, 2-2-1 NCC) lost at home Monday to the Nighthawks (5-1-2, 4-0-1 NCC), who scored three goals in each half.Edenton is scheduled to travel to Camden Wednesday.GIRLS TENNISGreene Central 8, John A. Holmes 1: The Lady Aces (12-3) lost to the Lady Rams (12-3-1) in Snow Hill Monday.Ellie Spear earned the only win for Edenton with a tiebreaker to win the first set and a tiebreaker at the end of her singles match.The Lady Aces were scheduled to host Currituck on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEC police: Woman's shooting death a homicideEx-finance officer sues superintendent, Currituck schoolsEC police officer taken to hospital after 2-car collisionBertie deputies shoot armed womanCurrituck exploring curbside trash pickup in MoyockCamden teenager Connor Morgan impresses in first year at Dixieland SpeedwayCurrituck property owners to face tax hike for schoolsPasquotank extends Meads Pool operator's lease1 killed, 1 hurt when glider crashes off OBXO'Neal suspends school board bid, cites ban on holding 2 elective offices Images