Northeastern Sutton vs. Edenton football

Shamar Sutton (with ball) and the Northeastern football team will head to Hertford County Thursday night for a Northeastern Coastal Conference showdown.

 Photo by Rod Leigh

Due to potential inclement weather this weekend, Elizabeth City State and all area high school football teams have had their games rescheduled to Thursday.

The Vikings, who are headed to Charlotte to play Johnson C. Smith in CIAA action, had their game rescheduled from Saturday afternoon and will play Thursday at 7 p.m. instead.