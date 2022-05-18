Mostly sunny. High 77F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 18, 2022 @ 4:30 am
Northeastern’s Kaevon Freshwater was selected to be in the 2022 NCCA East-West All-Star Game this summer.
Three athletes who just finished their senior year football seasons in the fall have been selected to the 2022 North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game this summer.
John A. Holmes has two selections with Tyrese McCleese and Malachi White, while Northeastern’s Kaevon Freshwater was also selected to play for the east team.
All three were selected to play on the defensive side of the ball as McCleese is a defensive tackle, White is a defensive back and Freshwater is a defensive end.
The game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 13, at Grimsley High School in Greensboro at 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Southern Maine CC 8, Mid-Atlantic Christian 6: The Mustangs lost their opening game of the USCAA Small College World Series Monday afternoon in DuBois, Pennsylvania, to the Seawolves.
MACU jumped on top 4-0 after two runs in each of the first two innings, but Southern Maine chipped away with three in the third.
The Mustangs went back up 6-3 in the sixth, but the Seawolves scored five in the bottom half to ultimately win the game.
MACU was scheduled to face Apprentice School on Tuesday hoping to stay alive in the tournament.
GIRLS SOCCER
Manteo 9, Camden 0: The Lady Bruins (8-11-1) had their season come to an end in the first round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs at conference-foe No. 6 Manteo (15-4) Monday evening.
Camden was the No. 27 seed of the 32-team east bracket.
Clinton 9, Northeastern 0: The Lady Eagles (8-11-3) were eliminated by the No. 1 overall seed in the east Clinton (21-2) on Monday.
NOTE: Currituck and John A. Holmes’ first round games were rescheduled for Tuesday evening.
The Lady Knights were scheduled to host Terry Sanford to begin their 3A playoff run, while the Lady Aces were scheduled to travel to Nash Central in the 2A playoffs.
Perquimans, the No. 4 seed in 1A, had a bye in the first round and will host Union, which defeated Pender 3-1 on Monday, on Thursday in a second-round game.
