For the second time in a week, the Elizabeth City State men’s basketball team came out on top at home in an overtime game.
After a 78-77 win over Virginia Union last Thursday in one overtime, it took the Vikings two overtimes to dispose of Virginia State by a score of 64-62 on Wednesday.
ECSU (12-9, 5-6 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) trailed 31-27 at halftime, but played evenly with the Trojans (7-11, 4-6 CIAA) for much of the second half before jumping out to an eight point lead with 8:51 to go.
That was quickly erased on a Virginia State 8-0 run, however, as the Vikings had a couple more slim leads that the Trojans had no issue answering before a 53-53 tie at the end of regulation.
Virginia State’s Francis Fitzgerald hit a layup with three seconds to go to force overtime.
In the first overtime, Jayden Beloti hit two free throws with nine seconds left, answering two made foul shots from the Trojans, for the last points of the first overtime period to send it to a second at 59-59.
Beloti played hero again in the second overtime hitting a 3-pointer with 1:15 to go as it would turn out to be the game-winner. The freshman’s shot put the Vikings up 63-62, while Virginia State did not put another point on the board.
Beloti led ECSU with 18 points and eight rebounds and was followed by Jahmois Barnhill’s 10 points and Gabe Kirkendoll’s nine. Shykeef Daniels matched Beloti with eight boards and Barnhill led the team with six assists.
Virginia State was anchored by Fitzgerald’s 19 points.
ECSU hosts Shaw at 4 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Elizabeth City State 65, Virginia State 59: The Lady Vikings (14-5, 6-4 CIAA) separated themselves with a 20-13 first quarter and held on to that as they tied the Lady Trojans (10-11, 5-6 CIAA) in the second and third quarters and lost the fourth quarter by just one.
ECSU broke free from an early 9-9 tie with a NyAsia Blango 3-pointer and three made free throws from Tirenique Broadwater to put them out in front 15-9. A triple from Naomi Lockamy later put the Lady Vikings’ lead at 20-13.
Virginia State never got closer than within five for the rest of the game.
Blango led ECSU with 14 points making two out of three 3-pointers and hitting all six of her free throw attempts. Sirenna Pitts scored 12, while Felicia Jackson, Azhante Rodgers and Broadwater each scored nine.
Blango also contributed a team-high nine assists as Broadwater came down with eight rebounds.
The Lady Vikings host Shaw Saturday at 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
First Flight 55, Northeastern 43: The Nighthawks (15-4 Northeastern Coastal Conference) beat the Eagles (12-3, 8-2 NCC) at Northeastern Wednesday.
The Eagles were led by freshman Tyell Saunders’s 13 points and senior Kaveon Freshwater’s 12 points in the loss.
First Flight was led by freshman Mason Dobie’s 19 points and senior Nigel Kyger’s 14 points.
Northeastern heads to Manteo tonight.
Washington County 90, Perquimans 80: The Pirates (11-7, 6-4 Four Rivers Conference) lost a high-scoring affair at home, Wednesday.
The Panthers (11-3, 8-0 FRC) led 51-43 at halftime thanks to a 30-point second quarter.
Perquimans’s Nasir Parker led the Pirates with 21 points as A’marion Hunter finished with 18, Kameron Hall added 15 and Jahsiah Felton contributed 13.
Le’Shaun Jackson scored 24 points and Ke’Vontae Lucas scored 22 for Washington County.
The Pirates will try to break a two-game skid tonight at home against Tarboro.
Manteo 68, Pasquotank 58: The Panthers (4-14, 0-10 NCC) lost their conference road contest to Manteo (11-6, 5-5 NCC) Wednesday night.
Pasquotank hosts Currituck tonight in more league action.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
John A. Holmes 46, Camden 42: The Lady Aces (6-14, 4-7 NCC) earned the overtime win at home against the Lady Bruins (7-10, 3-7 NCC) Wednesday.
Camden, originally down 25-12 at halftime, outscored Edenton 13-0 in the third quarter to tie before both teams scored 12 points in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Aces outscored Camden 9-5 in the extra period.
Perquimans 74, Washington County 25: The Lady Pirates (15-2, 5-1 FRC) cruised to the home conference win over the Lady Panthers (1-8, 0-5 FRC) Wednesday.
Senior Jada Modlin scored 22 for Perquimans with freshmen Lailana Harris and Crishya Sellers adding 15 and 12, respectively.
Northeastern 56, First Flight 36: The Lady Eagles (11-3, 5-2 NCC) defeated the Lady Nighthawks (12-4, 7-3 NCC) at home on Wednesday.
Northeastern used a strong first half and strong second quarter, where the outscored First Flight 20-6) to get out to a 37-17 halftime lead.
Manteo 59, Pasquotank 13: The Lady Panthers (0-17, 0-9 NCC) lost at home to Manteo (10-2, 6-2 NCC) Wednesday.
Manteo was led by Taryn Booth’s 11 points.
WRESTLING
CAMERON – The Currituck wrestling team’s run in the 3A NCHSAA dual team state playoffs came to an end at the hands of No. 1 Union Pines by a final of 42-39 in the third round of the east regionals Wednesday night.
The No. 5 Knights managed to get off to an early lead thanks to Andrew Noser (126 pounds) and David Saunders (138) earning victories in their matches to push Currituck in front 18-6.
But the Vikings won six of the next eight weight classes, all by pins, to help edge Currituck by three points by the end of the match.
Currituck’s Aiden Herring (195), Wyatt Noser (106), Marshall Cooper (113) and Ethan Binckley (152) also earned wins for the Knights in the third round match.
Union Pines later advanced to the state title match after defeating No. 3 Orange by a 49-24 decision.
Currituck will have individuals compete in regionals next Friday and Saturday.