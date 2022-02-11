BARCO — In the penultimate game of his final regular season with the Currituck boys’ basketball team Wednesday, four-year varsity member Carmillo Burton scored his 1,000th career point for the Knights.
The guard scored 16 points in Currituck’s 50-47 home win over Manteo (11-9, 5-8 Northeastern Coastal Conference) Wednesday as the Knights improved to 12-9 (8-5 NCC) with one more game to go Friday at home against First Flight before next week’s conference tournament.
Ernest Harris scored nine points and Damien Hicks scored eight in the win.
Camden 43, Pasquotank 36: The Bruins (11-11, 5-8 NCC) are back to a .500 overall record with the win in Elizabeth City over the Panthers (4-17, 0-13 NCC) Wednesday.
Trailing 19-18 at halftime, Camden used a 15-5 third quarter to jump in front.
Andre Barnett led the Bruins with 13 points, followed by Charlie Pippen’s eight.
Camden finishes the regular season at Manteo Friday, while Pasquotank hosts Northeastern.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Manteo 65, Currituck 48: The Lady Knights (6-13, 3-9 NCC) lost at home to Manteo (11-4, 7-4 NCC) Wednesday.
Jill Leary scored 18 points for Manteo.
Camden 45, Pasquotank 7: The Lady Bruins (8-12, 4-9 NCC) cruised on the road over the Lady Panthers (0-20, 0-12 NCC) Wednesday
Faith Underwood scored 10 points for Camden.
WRESTLING
Area wrestlers will be competing in their individual eastern regional championships this weekend.
Currituck will have 12 wrestlers competing at South Brunswick High School at the 3A level.
Ryan Fisher (145 pounds), Gavin Hanks (120), Wyatt Noser (106), Jordyn Tolliver (113), Noah Reynolds (170), Aiden Herring (195), River Houck (285), Jeffery Klugh (220), David Saunders (138), Matthew Lieberman (132), Ethan Binckley (152) and Cole Hampton (182) will all compete for the Knights.
Northeastern will have six representatives at the 2A level at Ayden-Grifton High School with Nakozi Burley (138), Braxton Tucker (160), Eric Fazekas (170), Corey Fazekas (132) and Mekhi Carter (285).
For John A. Holmes, Jackson Stegall (145 pounds), Chase Ward (138), J.T. Cutler (195) and Gavin Pierce (182) will be participating.
Pasquotank’s Brandon Dougherty (120 pounds), Malik Munden (152), Jaheim Gibson (145) and Stephen Jenkins (285) will be competing.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Elizabeth City State 62, Lincoln (Pa.) 52: The Lady Vikings (17-5, 9-4 CIAA) won their home game Wednesday over the Lady Lions (16-7, 9-4 CIAA).
ECSU used a 21-8 fourth quarter to win the game.
The Lady Vikings were led by Sirenna Pitts’s 14 points and 12 rebounds as Naomi Lockamy contributed 12 points.
Mid-Atlantic Christian 62, Apprentice School 49: The Lady Mustangs (10-7, 4-2 EMAC) earned the road win Wednesday as they separated themselves with a 20-4 second quarter that put them up 40-18 at halftime.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lincoln (Pa.) 72, Elizabeth City State 59: The Vikings (12-11, 5-8 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) lost Wednesday’s home game to the Lions (16-8, 9-4 CIAA).
ECSU was led by Aryn Gibson and Jayden Beloti both scoring 16 points in the game.
Lincoln was anchored by Korey Williams’s 25 points.
Apprentice School 94, Mid-Atlantic Christian 90: The Mustangs (3-11, 1-5 Eastern Metro Athletic Conference) lost on the road to Apprentice (10-11, 4-2 EMAC) Wednesday.
Kevin Fletcher scored a game-high 44 points and was followed by Lancelot Maurer’s 19 points.