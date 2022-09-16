CAMDEN — The Camden boys’ soccer team bounced back from a 1-0 conference loss to Currituck Wednesday with a 1-0 home win over Gates in a non-conference home game Thursday.
The only goal against Gates (4-3), scored in the first half, came from Avery Gray as he was assisted by Cameron Mitchell.
Camden (6-1) hosts First Flight on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fike 8, John A. Holmes 1: The Lady Aces (11-1) had their undefeated start of the season come to an end Thursday with a non-conference home loss to the 3A Lady Demons (10-1) out of Wilson.
Carson Ray was the only winner for Edenton in the loss as John A. Holmes next heads to First Flight on Tuesday.
Manteo 5, Northeastern 4: Just two days after the Lady Eagles (3-4, 3-2 NCC) narrowly beat Manteo (3-3, 2-3 NCC), Manteo returned the favor on Thursday at home.
Northeastern got wins from Jessica Carter, Jada Simpson and in doubles, Simpson and Madeline Carlson.
The Lady Eagles next host Hertford County on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Camden def. Hertford County 25-5, 25-2, 25-7: The Lady Bruins (9-0, 5-0 NCC) rolled through the Lady Bears (5-4, 2-3 NCC) in Ahoskie Thursday.
Tessa Forehand had 16 kills in Camden’s win as Carlyn Tanis followed with eight and Aaliyah Anderson had six. Adisyn Russell had eight aces and Peyton Carver had 28 assists.
Perquimans def. Gates 25-5, 25-10, 25-8: The Lady Pirates (8-1, 5-0 Four Rivers Conference) swept the Lady Red Barons (4-9, 3-2 FRC) in Gatesville Thursday.
Perquimans hosts Riverside-Martin on Tuesday.
First Flight def. John A. Holmes 22-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-2: The Lady Aces (5-8, 2-3 NCC) were unable to hold on to a 2-0 lead in sets as the Lady Nighthawks (6-3, 3-2 NCC) made the comeback on Thursday in Edenton.
Edenton travels to Camden on Tuesday.
Currituck def. Pasquotank 25-18, 25-10, 25-15: The Lady Knights (5-4, 3-2 NCC) handled the Lady Panthers (0-5, 0-5 NCC) in Elizabeth City Thursday.
Currituck participates in the Endless Summer Tournament in Virginia Beach on Saturday before another road game against Northeastern Tuesday, while Pasquotank goes to First Flight on Tuesday.
Manteo def. Northeastern 25-9, 25-17, 25-10: The Lady Eagles (0-6, 0-5 NCC) were swept in Manteo (8-1, 5-0 NCC) on Thursday.
Northeastern next hosts Currituck Tuesday.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL
Elizabeth City State def. Virginia Union 25-20, 25-18, 15-25, 22-25, 15-10: The Lady Vikings (6-6, 1-0 CIAA) staved off a Lady Panthers (3-4, 0-1 CIAA) comeback at home to secure a five-set win in the conference opener Thursday.
Elizabeth Kellum and Jada Rouse both led ECSU with 12 kills, while Portia Starsburg had three aces, Kellum had four blocks, Kayleigh Sullivan had 24 assists and Naijya Leggett had 16 digs.