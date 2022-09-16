101121_eda_soccer_boys_camden_mitchell_currituck

Camdens Cameron Mitchell (18), shown here during a 2021 game, had an assist in the Bruins' win over Gates, Thursday in Camden

 The Daily Advance

CAMDEN — The Camden boys’ soccer team bounced back from a 1-0 conference loss to Currituck Wednesday with a 1-0 home win over Gates in a non-conference home game Thursday.

The only goal against Gates (4-3), scored in the first half, came from Avery Gray as he was assisted by Cameron Mitchell.