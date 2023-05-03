...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Area Roundup | Currituck baseball clinches conference title
BARCO — The Currituck baseball team officially wrapped up the Northeastern Coastal Conference championship with a 3-2 home win over First Flight on Tuesday.
The Knights (18-4, 12-1 NCC) scored all their runs early on the Nighthawks (13-8, 9-4 NCC) with two in the first and one in the second. First Flight scored in the fourth and sixth innings.
Brady Williams led Currituck with two hits, including a double, and a run knocked in.
Will Brumsey pitched six innings allowing five hits, four walks and one of two runs earned.
Gates 5, Perquimans 3: The Pirates (12-10, 8-3 FRC) fell to the Four Rivers Conference-champion Red Barons (15-6, 11-0 FRC) at home Tuesday.
Gates led 5-2 after three and hung on in the seventh despite the Pirates scoring one run in the seventh while leaving the bases loaded.
Ben Brown and Sean Saunders had the only two hits of the game for Perquimans.
Camden 14, Manteo 1: The Bruins (12-9, 6-7 NCC) easily beat Manteo (8-11, 4-9 NCC) on the road with four runs in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth, one in the fifth and four more in the sixth.
USA Homeschool 8, Northeastern 6: The Eagles (6-14) lost at home Tuesday as Carter Stevenson had three hits and Cayden Dudley had two RBIs against the Warriors (5-7).
SOFTBALL
Currituck 10, First Flight 0: The Lady Knights (11-9, 9-2 NCC) beat the Lady Nighthawks (4-7, 3-7 NCC) at home with Mirenda Shields leading the way with two hits and four RBIS.
Camden 7, Manteo 5: The Lady Bruins (16-4, 9-1 NCC) had a four-run top of the third for a 4-0 lead and two more in the fifth for a 6-3 lead. They added one more in the seventh for a 7-3 lead over Manteo (7-11, 5-6 NCC).
Aaliyah Anderson homered with two hits and three RBIs.
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
The Elizabeth City State softball team had its season come to an end in the CIAA quarterfinals Tuesday in Winston-Salem.
They beat Winston-Salem State 4-3 in the first game of a doubleheader to stay alive, but fell to the Lady Rams 8-5 in game two to have their season conclude with a 12-16 record.