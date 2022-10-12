MURFREESBORO — The Elizabeth City State volleyball team earned a non-conference road win over Chowan of 13-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-15 Tuesday.
ECSU was led by Victoria White’s 11 kills, Naijya Leggett’s 15 digs and three aces, Maci Keys’ four blocks and Elizabeth Kellum’s 17 assists.
ECSU (17-7) heads to Bowie State Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS TENNIS
Conference champions were crowned in a combined 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal Conference individual tournament Tuesday at Currituck County High School.
In doubles, John A. Holmes’s Ellie Spear and Carson Ray took first place after defeating Northeastern's Mary Ellen Foreman and Jessica Carter eight games to two.
Spear and Ray earned a tight 9-7 semifinal win over Currituck’s Caroline Boughn and Kylee Dinterman to get there.
Foreman and Carter had to win twice to reach the championship round with a win over a First Flight duo in the semifinal and an 8-1 win over Edenton’s Molly Harvill and Kate Foster earlier.
Manteo freshman Natalia Buchta was the NCC singles champion after beating Northeastern’s Jada Simpson 8-4. Simpson beat Manteo’s Maili McManus 8-0 in a quarterfinal and First Flight’s Annalise Hyder 8-2 in a semifinal.
VOLLEYBALL
Perquimans def. Gates 25-7, 25-5, 25-13: The Lady Pirates (16-1, 11-0 Four Rivers Conference cruised to the home win over the Lady Red Barons (9-11, 8-4 FRC) Tuesday.
Daven Brabble and Eby Scaff both had 10 kills, while Brabble and Lexi Williams both had four aces. Brabble also led with three blocks.
Perquimans was scheduled for a non-conference home match against Cape Hatteras Wednesday before going to Riverside-Martin Thursday with a chance to wrap up the conference title.
Camden def. Hertford County 25-11, 25-7, 25-8: The Lady Bruins (18-1, 12-0 NCC) took care of the Lady Bears (7-9, 4-8 NCC) at home Tuesday.
Carlyn Tanis had 10 kills, 11 digs and five aces, while Adisyn Russell and Tessa Dodson both had five aces.
Camden hosts John A. Holmes Thursday.
Currituck def. Pasquotank: The Lady Knights (12-9, 7-5 NCC) swept the Lady Panthers (1-10, 1-10 NCC) Tuesday at home.
Pasquotank heads to First Flight Thursday, while Currituck hosts Northeastern.
First Flight def. John A. Holmes 25-23, 25-14, 25-17: The Lady Aces (7-13, 4-8 NCC) fell on the road to the Lady Nighthawks (11-7, 8-3 NCC) Tuesday.
Manteo def. Northeastern 25-10, 25-11, 25-23: The Lady Eagles (0-12, 0-11 NCC) lost on the road to second-place Manteo (13-2, 10-1 NCC) Tuesday.