ECSU Sullivan vs. Chowan volleyball

Kayleigh Sullivan (2) and Jada Rouse (right) helped Elizabeth City State beat Chowan in four sets, Tuesday at Chowan.

 The Daily Advance

MURFREESBORO — The Elizabeth City State volleyball team earned a non-conference road win over Chowan of 13-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-15 Tuesday.

ECSU was led by Victoria White’s 11 kills, Naijya Leggett’s 15 digs and three aces, Maci Keys’ four blocks and Elizabeth Kellum’s 17 assists.