The Elizabeth City State volleyball defeated Catawba College at home in the Robert L. Vaughan Center 24-26, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16 Tuesday.
The non-conference win was the Lady Vikings’ fourth straight victory to get back to a winning record.
ECSU (6-5) was led by Jada Rouse and Clarke Blakemore both earning 10 kills and Elizabeth Kellum had seven and Alexus Elliott and Victoria White both had six.
Naijya Leggett had 21 digs in the win and Kayleigh Sullivan had 17 assists against Catawba (3-8).
The Lady Vikings will play in a CIAA Round-Up in Bowie, Md., this weekend.
HIGH SCHOOL
Volleyball
Camden def. John A. Holmes 25-12, 25-8, 25-7: The Lady Bruins (10-0, 6-0 NCC) rolled through their conference home match against the Lady Aces (5-9, 2-4 NCC) Tuesday.
Camden was scheduled to host Bear Grass Charter in non-conference action Wednesday before heading to Manteo Thursday, while Edenton is home next against Hertford County Thursday.
Currituck def. Northeastern 25-15, 25-9, 25-21: The Lady Knights improved to 9-6 (4-2 NCC) with the win in Elizabeth City over the Lady Eagles (0-7, 0-6 NCC) Tuesday.
Currituck is home against First Flight on Thursday as Northeastern heads to crosstown rival Pasquotank.
First Flight def. Pasquotank: The Lady Panthers (0-6, 0-6 NCC) were swept on the road against the Lady Nighthawks (7-4, 4-2 NCC) Tuesday.
Both Pasquotank and Northeastern will be looking for their first win of the season when they face each other Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Manteo 7, Currituck 2: The Lady Knights (0-8, 0-5 NCC) lost in Manteo (4-3, 3-3 NCC) Tuesday.
Kylee Dinterman got the only singles win for Currituck in the No. 2 match as she bounced back from a 6-2 loss in the first set with a 6-2 win in the second set and won the tiebreaker 10 points to six over Manteo’s Cora Walker.
Dinterman and Caroline Boughn then won their doubles match later for the only other win of the day for the Lady Knights.
Currituck has the rest of the week off before going to Edenton on Tuesday.
