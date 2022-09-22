ECSU blakemore vs. Chowan volleyball

Elizabeth City State’s Clarke Blakemore (right), shown during a match against Chowan, had 10 kills for the Lady Vikings in their win over Catawba College, Tuesday at ECSU’s Robert L. Vaughan Center.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

The Elizabeth City State volleyball defeated Catawba College at home in the Robert L. Vaughan Center 24-26, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16 Tuesday.

The non-conference win was the Lady Vikings’ fourth straight victory to get back to a winning record.