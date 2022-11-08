ECSU White vs. Shaw volleyball

Elizabeth City State's Victoria White (18), shown here in an October match, had 12 kills in the Lady Vikings' CIAA quarterfinal win over St. Augustine's, Monday in ECSU's Robert L. Vaughan Center.

 The Daily Advance

The Elizabeth City State volleyball team avoided an upset bid from St. Augustine’s in a home quarterfinal CIAA Tournament game Monday evening.

The No. 2 Lady Vikings hung on to defeat the No. 7 Lady Falcons in five sets: 25-10, 16-25, 26-24, 15-12.