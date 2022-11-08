The Elizabeth City State volleyball team avoided an upset bid from St. Augustine’s in a home quarterfinal CIAA Tournament game Monday evening.
The No. 2 Lady Vikings hung on to defeat the No. 7 Lady Falcons in five sets: 25-10, 16-25, 26-24, 15-12.
In the third set, St. Augustine’s (8-9) went on a 5-0 run to take a 21-20 lead, but ECSU (23-7) pushed back to get within game point at 24-22.
The Lady Falcons tied it two points later, but back-to-back kills from Elizabeth Kellum won the set for ECSU to go up 2-1 at the time.
During the deciding fifth set, St. Augustine’s held a two-point lead as late as 10-8. The Lady Vikings tied it 10-10 before briefly trailing 12-11.
But ECSU survived the match by scoring the last four points of the night with a Clarke Blakemore kill to end it.
Victoria White and Jada Rouse led the Lady Vikings with 12 kills each. Naijya Leggett had six aces and Blakemore had 13 b locks.
Kellum had 10 kills, five aces, four blocks and led the team with 25 assists and 15 digs.
ECSU advanced to the CIAA semifinals for a Friday night match against No. 3 Fayetteville State in Salem, Virginia. A win would put the Lady Vikings in the championship on Saturday night.
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
Rosewood 9, Perquimans 0: The No. 8 Pirates (12-7) were eliminated in the 1A NCHSAA playoffs with the road loss to the top-seeded Eagles (21-2) Monday evening.
It was the first time in program history Perquimans reached the third round of the postseason.
