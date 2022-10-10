ECSU Sullivan vs. Chowan volleyball

Kayleigh Sullivan (2) and Jada Rouse (right) helped Elizabeth City State volleyball go 3-0 in this weekend's CIAA Roundup in Raleigh.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

RALEIGH — The Elizabeth City State volleyball team had a successful weekend in the second CIAA Roundup of the season.

The Lady Vikings (16-7, 10-0 CIAA) won all three matches to extend their winning streak to six.