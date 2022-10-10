RALEIGH — The Elizabeth City State volleyball team had a successful weekend in the second CIAA Roundup of the season.
The Lady Vikings (16-7, 10-0 CIAA) won all three matches to extend their winning streak to six.
ECSU first beat St. Augustine’s in four sets Saturday morning before another four-set 25-22, 25-13, 24-26, 25-9 victory over Winston-Salem State in the afternoon.
In that matchup, Victoria White led ECSU with 13 kills, while Kayleigh Sullivan had four aces and Clarke Blakemore had six blocks.
On Sunday afternoon, the Lady Vikings swept Johnson C. Smith 25-19, 25-15, 25-11. Elizabeth Kellum led ECSU with 12 kills in that match.
ECSU is scheduled to travel to Chowan in non-conference play Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
Virginia Union 49, Elizabeth City State 0: The Vikings (1-5, 1-3 CIAA) struggled on the road against the unbeaten Panthers (6-0, 4-0 CIAA) Saturday afternoon.
ECSU trailed just 7-0 after the first quarter, but the deficit was 28-0 by halftime.
Virginia Union, behind Jada Byer’s 205 yards on 29 carries, ran for 291 yards throughout the game to ECSU’s mere 18 yards on the ground.
Chase Williams and Tesean Jones split time at quarterback for the Vikings with Williams completing seven of 20 passes for 72 yards and Jones throwing 3-for-7 for zero yards.
ECSU is back home this weekend for homecoming Saturday for a 1 p.m. game against Lincoln (Pa.) (2-3, 1-2 CIAA).
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Pasquotank 35, Manteo 22: In a game moved up to Thursday night, the Panthers (2-5, 1-3 Northeastern Coastal Conference earned their first league win of the season at home.
Pasquotank hosts Currituck on Friday.
VOLLEYBALL
Ahoskie Christian def. Victory Christian: The Lady Eagles (11-6, 8-2 MACAA) suffered a four-set road loss on Friday to Ahoskie (6-8, 1-3 MACAA).
Victory is scheduled to host Tabernacle Baptist Tuesday.
