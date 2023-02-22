Elizabeth City State’s NyAsia Blango (right), shown in a game from last season, scored 21 points in the Lady Vikings’ 59-55 win over St. Augustine’s in the first round of the CIAA Tournament, Tuesday in Baltimore, Md.
BALTIMORE, Md. — The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team defeated St. Augustine’s 59-55 in the first round of the CIAA Tournament on Tuesday afternoon.
No. 5 ECSU (17-10) bounced back from a slow start that saw the Lady Vikings down 15-11 after one quarter and 30-27 at halftime to the No. 12 Lady Falcons (7-17) with a 20-7 third quarter to claim a 47-37 lead.
NyAsia Blango led ECSU with 21 points followed by Jada Nowlin’s nine points and eight rebounds.
The Lady Vikings are slated to face No. 4 Bowie State in a quarterfinal at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Elizabeth City State 74, Livingstone 69: The No. 9 Vikings (13-15) defeated No. 8 Livingstone in a CIAA first-round game that ended at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in Baltimore.
ECSU led 36-31 at halftime before Livingstone briefly had a 53-49 lead, but the Vikings closed it out.
Tre Richardson led ECSU with 15 points as Jaquantae Harris had 14 and Amadou Faye had 13.
Faye also had eight rebounds and six blocks.
ECSU was scheduled to face No. 1 Virginia Union in a quarterfinal at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.
CIAA HONORS
Two ECSU men’s basketball players received all-CIAA honors this week for their performance this season.
Amadou Faye made the All-CIAA frontcourt team as well as being named the CIAA Men’s Defensive Player of the Year after 80 blocks in 26 games this regular season.
Jaquantae Harris made the CIAA All-Rookie Team after scoring 11.6 points per game.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Currituck 51, First Flight 33: The No. 24 Lady Knights (11-13) beat the No. 9 Lady Nighthawks (13-9) in a 3A NCHSAA first-round playoff game on the road Tuesday.
Currituck next goes to No. 8 Scotland (19-8) for Thursday’s second round in Laurinburg.
Perquimans 66, Columbia 19: The No. 5 Lady Pirates (22-2) dismantled the No. 28 Lady Wildcats (9-14) in Tuesday’s 1A NCHSAA first-round game at home.
Jaslyn Holley had 19 points, Crishya Sellers had 12, Lailana Harris had 11 and J’tia Watson ad nine.
Perquimans hosts No. 12 Northside-Pinetown (18-6) in Thursday’s second round.
Hertford County 48, John A. Holmes 40: The No. 18 Lady Aces (13-12) had their season come to an end in Tuesday’s 2A first round against the No. 15 Lady Bears (17-8).
The teams were tied 25-25 at halftime and Hertford County led just 35-33 after three quarters.
BOYS
South Granville 82, John A. Holmes 56: The No. 28 Aces (9-17) concluded their season with a 2A first-round loss to the No. 5 Vikings (21-7) Tuesday.
Greene Central 62, Camden 45: The No. 20 Bruins (13-11) were eliminated by the No. 13 Rams (22-6) on the road in the 2A playoffs Tuesday.
Camden led 10-7 after eight minutes before Greene Central outscored the Bruins 21-10 in the second quarter.