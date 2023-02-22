ECSU NyAsia Blango

Elizabeth City State’s NyAsia Blango (right), shown in a game from last season, scored 21 points in the Lady Vikings’ 59-55 win over St. Augustine’s in the first round of the CIAA Tournament, Tuesday in Baltimore, Md.

 The Daily Advance

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team defeated St. Augustine’s 59-55 in the first round of the CIAA Tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

No. 5 ECSU (17-10) bounced back from a slow start that saw the Lady Vikings down 15-11 after one quarter and 30-27 at halftime to the No. 12 Lady Falcons (7-17) with a 20-7 third quarter to claim a 47-37 lead.