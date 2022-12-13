SALEM, W.Va. — The Elizabeth City State women’s basketball team defeated Salem 58-45 on the road Monday night.
ECSU (6-2) led 23-15 after one quarter thanks to 10-of-17 (58.8%) shooting from the field and went into the half with a 34-27 lead.
Ceanna Kinney led the Lady Vikings over Salem (3-8) with 21 points. Jessica Adams and Maryam Hashim both followed with 10 points.
ECSU heads to Claflin to begin CIAA play next on Thursday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Elizabeth City State 85, Paine College 74: The Vikings (4-5) secured the home win over Paine (1-6) Monday at the Robert L. Vaughan Center.
ECSU led 39-32 at halftime.
Five Vikings reached double-digit scoring Monday with DeAndre Wilkins and Amadou Faye reaching 15 points each. Jaquante Harris had 13, Aryn Gibson had 12 and Tre Richardson followed with 10 points.
ECSU plays at Claflin on Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
John A. Holmes 62, Southside 54: The Lady Aces (4-1) needed overtime to win at home against the previously-unbeaten Lady Seahawks (6-1) Monday.
The teams were tied 10-10 after the first quarter before Southside went into halftime up 20-17.
Edenton grabbed a 32-29 lead at the end of the third quarter before Southside forced overtime with a 48-48 score. The Lady Aces won the overtime period 14-6.
They were scheduled to head to Manteo on Tuesday before hosting Northeastern on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
John A. Holmes 53, Southside 46: The Aces improved to 4-1 with the home win over the Seahawks (1-6) Monday.
Naijhir White scored 12 points for Edenton and Divon Ward followed with eight as they both came up with four steals. Jimbo Parrish led with eight rebounds.
INDOOR TRACK
Northeastern, Pasquotank, Currituck and John A. Holmes competed in the Lampert Timing indoor track meet at the Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton, Virginia, on Monday with six other Virginia schools.
Gabrielle McMillan took first place for the Northeastern girls in the long jump and triple jump events.
For Northeastern boys, Dawn Bell won the 500 dash, Quavion Martin won the 55 hurdles and high jump, while Junior Payton-Kimble won shot put.
For Currituck, Kylee Dinterman won the girls’ 3200 run and Madison Leonard won the high jump event. Michael Sweeney won the boys’ 300 dash.
John A. Holmes’ best finishers were Deondre’ Bunch placing second in the boys’ shot put event and Hailey Robinson placing third in the girls’ high jump.
Pasquotank’s Quran Spence was a fourth-place finisher in the 55 dash.
