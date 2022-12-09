On Thursday, Elizabeth City’s Johnnie Walton was officially selected to be inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame.
Walton, one of eight players selected out of 25 finalists, was Elizabeth City State’s quarterback from 1965 to 1968.
He threw for 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns during his senior season being named to the all-CIAA team and leading the Vikings to an 8-1 record.
Undrafted, the now 75 year old signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 1969. After not making the team, he played for the Indianapolis Capitols of the Continental Football League where he won a championship.
He continued to be part of the Rams’ organization through 1972 before a stint in the World Football League with the Chicago Fire and San Antonio, where he led the league that suspended operations in 1975 in passing.
Walton returned to the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1976 and was the team’s backup quarterback through 1979. He appeared in 15 games during that time.
The Black College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, its 14th class, will be inducted on June 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia’s College Football Hall of Fame.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
John A. Holmes 46, Bertie 35: The Lady Aces improved to 3-1 with the home win over the Lady Falcons (0-3) Thursday. Edenton had a 27-13 lead at halftime.
They next host Southside on Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bertie 58, John A. Holmes 49: The Aces (3-1) lost their home game against the Falcons (3-0) on Thursday.
Edenton trailed 37-24 before getting within 45-42 after three quarters, but Bertie hung on in the fourth.