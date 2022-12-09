102920_eda_johnnie_walton_ecsu_1967_football.jpeg (copy)

Johnnie Walton was a member of the Elizabeth City State football team from 1965-1968. Photo from the 1967 season.

 Photo courtesy ECSU Sports Legacy

On Thursday, Elizabeth City’s Johnnie Walton was officially selected to be inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Walton, one of eight players selected out of 25 finalists, was Elizabeth City State’s quarterback from 1965 to 1968.