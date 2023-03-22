EDENTON — The John A. Holmes baseball team defeated Northeastern 12-5 at home Tuesday.
The Aces (4-4, 3-0 NCC) trailed 5-2 after two Eagles (1-4, 0-3 NCC) runs in the top of the sixth, but John A. Holmes put up 10 runs in the bottom half to take control of the game.
Maddox Bass led Edenton with a 4-for-5 day including a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Hunter LaFon, Connor Copeland and Caleb Chappell also had two hits apiece with a combined four RBIs.
Julian Jones led Northeastern with three of the six Eagles hits and three of the five runs batted in.
The teams meet again at Northeastern on Friday.
Currituck 6, Camden 2: The Knights (5-1, 3-0 NCC) put up three runs in the top of the first on their way to a stress-free victory over the Bruins (3-4, 0-3 NCC) Tuesday.
Jackson Ellyson had two of Currituck’s seven hits (all singles) with an RBI as Ethan Thomas had a hit and two RBIs.
Thomas also gave up just one hit and one earned run while striking out seven and walking three in three innings on the mound, while Hunter Belangia gave up no earned runs on three hits in four innings.
Perquimans 14, North East Carolina Prep 4: The Pirates (4-4, 1-0) began conference play with a home win in six innings over the Huskies (3-2, 2-1 FRC) Tuesday.
They scored five times in the first and four times in the second for a commanding 9-1 lead.
Maddux Thach and Jacob Askew both had two hits and two RBIs in the win as the team tallied 10 hits and worked seven walks throughout.
Perquimans faces Bear Grass Charter, which it faced in last year’s 1A regional championship series, on the road Thursday.
Pasquotank 10, Hertford County 0: The Panthers (5-1, 3-0 NCC) scored in each of the five innings Tuesday for the home win over the Bears (1-6, 0-3 NCC).
Ryan Robinson went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored for Pasquotank as Ethan Overton pitched a three-hit shutout over five innings with five strikeouts and two walks along the way.
SOFTBALL
John A. Holmes 15, Northeastern 0: The Lady Aces (3-4, 3-0 NCC) won their third straight with the home rout of the Lady Eagles (0-5, 0-3 NCC) Tuesday.
Perquimans 17, North East Carolina Prep 0: The Lady Pirates (6-1, 1-0 FRC) picked up the easy conference-opening win at home Tuesday as a 10-run second had them up 16-0 and the game ended in 3.5 innings.
BOYS TENNIS
Northeastern 6, Manteo 3: The Eagles (3-2, 2-1 NCC) won four singles matches with Bennett Simpson, Gavyn Bright, Joel Overman and John Twiford coming out on top.
Bright and Simpson, and Overman and Kevin Mejia-Santos, also won their respective doubles matches.
Riverside-Martin 5, John A. Holmes 4: The Aces (5-3) lost on the road Tuesday.
Trent Spear, Aiden Nixon and Ayden Furlough all got singles wins for Edenton as Jacob Emminizer and Ayden Furlough got a doubles win.
Spear and Cole Dougherty nearly won the doubles match that would have given the Aces the win for the day, but they lost a 7-4 tiebreaker to A.J. Garcia and Seth Camacho.
First Flight 9, Currituck 0
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Mid-Atlantic Christian 3, Apprentice School 2: The Mustangs (13-16) snapped a three-game losing streak with the road win Tuesday.
Their first two runs came on a ground out in the fifth and fielder’s choice in the seventh.
A Giovanny Mendez single gave MACU a 3-2 lead in the eighth.
Caleb Whitley allowed two earned runs and four hits in eight innings pitched.