AJ Bartolotta (left), seen here during a 2021 baseball game against Northeastern, and the Currituck Knights won their first baseball game of the 2022 season against Roanoke Rapids, Friday night at Currituck County High School.
BARCO — The Currituck baseball team took advantage of their first home game of the season to earn their first win of the season as the Knights defeated Roanoke Rapids 10-5 Friday night.
Currituck (1-2) scored runs in each of the first five innings, leading 3-0 after one, 4-0 after two, 6-1 after three and 9-3 after four.
The Knights’ win comes after losing to the Yellowjackets (1-1) 9-8 on the road Wednesday.
Currituck was scheduled to go back on the road to Bear Grass Charter on Monday.
Albemarle School 21, Mattamuskeet 0: The Colts (1-0) trounced the Lakers (0-1) at home on Friday to open up their season.
The two teams meet again at Mattamuskeet next Friday.
Bear Grass Charter 6, John A. Holmes 4: The Aces (1-1) dropped their road contest to the Bears (1-1) Friday.
Edenton was scheduled for a road game at Washington on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
John A. Holmes 6, Perquimans 0: The Lady Aces (2-0) cruised to the road win over the Lady Pirates (1-1) Friday night.
Junior Bailey Rinehart scored three goals for Edenton, while freshman Emma Parrish scored twice and sophomore Ellie Spear scored once.
Liza Bond and Autum Williford both assisted twice and Carson Ray added one assist.
SOFTBALL
Bear Grass Charter 6, John A. Holmes 5: The Lady Aces (0-2) lost on the road to the Lady Bears (3-0) Friday.
Edenton was scheduled to play Washington on the road Monday.
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
The Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team was swept in a doubleheader at Southern Virginia in Buena Vista, Va., on Saturday afternoon.
The Mustangs lost game one 4-3 and game two 5-4, both of the walk-off variety in the bottom of the seventh inning.
MACU (3-13) have now lost six in a row and will try to get back in the win column at Kentucky Christian during an afternoon doubleheader on Tuesday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Bryant & Stratton (NY) 84, Mid-Atlantic Christian 52: The Lady Mustangs (11-12) had their season come to an end Monday afternoon in the opening round of the USCAA Tournament at Richard Bland College in Virginia.
After trailing 20-15 at the end of the first quarter, MACU allowed Bryant & Stratton (18-10) to outscore them 26-9 in the second quarter for a 46-24 deficit.
The Lady Mustangs were led by Tyeisha Williams’s 26 points and Judea Edmonds’s 14. Regina Woodley hauled in nine rebounds in the loss.