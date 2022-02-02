HAVELOCK – The Currituck wrestling team won its first two rounds of the NCHSAA 3A dual team state playoffs on Monday at Havelock High School.
As the No. 5 seed on the east side of the bracket, the Knights’ first round matchup was against No. 12 Dixon.
Currituck handily earned its way into the second round with a 53-15 decision over the Bulldogs.
Jordyn Tolliver (113 pounds), Jacob Bennett (120), Andrew Noser (126), Aiden Herring (195) and Jeffrey Klugh (220) all won their matches by pins.
Wyatt Noser (106), Matthew Lieberman (132), David Saunders (138), Ryan Fisher (145) and Ethan Binckley (152) also won their matches.
The Knights’ win advanced them to the second round against conference rival No. 13 First Flight, who upset No. 4 Havelock in the first round.
Currituck won that second round matchup 43-27.
Binckley and Dalton Gay (160) won their matches by pins as Saunders and Herring also earned wins. The Knights were also helped by a couple of forfeits and a disqualification along the way.
Currituck travels to No. 1 Union Pines today for a third round matchup at 5:30 p.m. The winner of that will go up against the winner of No. 2 Orange and No. 3 Croatan in the dual team regional final later in the evening at Union Pines.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Victory Christian 69, Bethel Assembly Christian Academy 49: The Eagles (11-6, 3-2 North Carolina Christian Athletic Association) handily won their road game at Bethel (10-6, 3-3 NCCAA) Monday.
Ryan Williams scored 20 for Victory as he was followed by Trevon Turner’s 17, Chris Barclift’s 13 and Jake Dudley’s 10 points.
Williams also hauled in 23 rebounds for the game with Turner contributing 12 boards for the game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethel Assembly Christian Academy 42, Victory Christian 32: The Lady Eagles (13-2, 1-2 NCCAA) dropped their second game in a row with the road lost to Bethel (8-6, 3-1 NCCAA) on Monday night.
Victory was led by Jessica Van Essendelft’s 17 points and Courtney Swimme’s nine points.
Perquimans 60, Lawrence Academy 23: The Lady Pirates (14-2) cruised to a home win against the Lady Warriors (18-7) of the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association on Monday.
Perquimans is scheduled to host Washington County tonight.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Mid-Atlantic Christian 54, Christendom 50: The Lady Mustangs(9-5) earned a comeback win at Christendom College (5-3) Monday night.
Trailing 38-30 at one point in the second half, MACU finished the game on a 24-12 run.
It wasn’t until a Tyeisha Williams 3-pointer with 22 seconds left that MACU finally took the lead 52-50 as she also iced the game with a jumper 12 seconds later. It was a 10-0 run to end the game against Christendom.
Williams scored 12 points off the bench as starters Kayla Kent and Judea Edmonds contributed 16 and 14 points, respectively.