CAMDEN — The Camden softball team, winner of the 1A NCHSAA state championship and now 2A members, began the 2022 season with a dominant 21-1 victory at home over Gates, Tuesday.
The Lady Bruins (1-0) scored four runs in the first, five runs in the second and 12 in the third, while the Lady Red Barons (0-1) scored one run in the fourth.
Tuesday’s game was called after the top of the fifth inning due to Camden’s big lead.
Gates and the Lady Bruins are scheduled to meet again in Gatesville on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Camden 15, Gates 5: The Bruins (1-0) cruised to a home-opening win Tuesday night against the Red Barons (0-1).
Camden scored in every inning it came to the plate except for the fifth inning. Before then, the Bruins scored once in the first, three times in the second, seven times in the third and two times in the fourth.
The Bruins led 13-0 after four innings and they added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth for the 10-run victory.
The two teams meet again in Gatesville on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Currituck 6, Manteo 3: The Knights (1-0) began their tennis season with a home win on Tuesday.
In No. 2 singles, Currituck senior Charles Swanson defeated Grayson Lewis in two sets with just one game lost.
Freshman Addison Daniel defeated Trenton Phillips with a tiebreaker after he bounced back from losing the first set.
Andrew Stevenson, No. 4 singles, defeated Taylor Baum and Westin Stratton defeated Reid Gilreath in No. 6 singles for Currituck.
Daniel and Stevenson teamed up to win No. 2 doubles, while Stratton and Leland Gaylord won No. 3 doubles over Manteo (0-1).
Currituck hosts Bear Grass Charter on Thursday.
First Flight 9, John A. Holmes 0: The Aces (0-1) were swept by the Nighthawks (1-0) on the road, Tuesday.
John A. Holmes is scheduled to host Northeastern at 4 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Catholic (Va.) 9, Northeastern 0: The Lady Eagles (0-1) lost their season-opening win at home against the Lady Knights (1-0) Tuesday.
Northeastern is scheduled to host Albemarle School in an Elizabeth City matchup on Thursday at 5 p.m.
COLLEGE
The Mid-Atlantic Christian baseball team lost 21-7 at home Tuesday night against St. Andrews.
Tuesday’s loss for the Mustangs (3-12) was their fourth in a row and they lost to Frostburg State twice and Chowan once at the Tobs Classic in Wilson over the weekend.
MACU will look to get back in the win column on Saturday during a home doubleheader against Southern Virginia, who is the last team the Mustangs beat, starting at 12 p.m.